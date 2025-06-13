Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

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Sandra Pinches's avatar
Sandra Pinches
Jun 13, 2025

Amazing article! It is a very original and unique survey of gnosticism in popular music. I loved the music and the seedy histories of the musicians.

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Lyn Poole's avatar
Lyn Poole
Jun 18, 2025

Apologies that was supposd to read Stonewall, definitely not Genspect.

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