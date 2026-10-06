Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

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Eduardo Cabrera's avatar
Eduardo Cabrera
Oct 6

How can the “trans Trojan horse” be deactivated?

• Sexual orientation is an aspect of sexual (or “gender”) identity.

• Attempts to change people's sexual identity should not be permitted.

• “Trans” is not a sexual or gender identity; “trans” is a procedure to alter phenotypic sexual characteristics.

• Attempts to alter phenotypic sexual characteristics should not be permitted.

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A P Terhune's avatar
A P Terhune
Oct 10

Writes the world-famous blogger with a byline designed to deflect serious criticism, viz: 'Paddy O'Gorman' (for it is he):

'A gay Irishman, now living in the USA, told the programme that he was subjected to conversion therapy when he was a young man in Ireland back in the 1990s. The therapy included praying over him and exorcisms. He had no knowledge, he said, of non-religious attempted conversions by counsellors or anyone else happening in Ireland then, or now, but he, nevertheless, was “all for a ban” being enacted today.'

No. Just no. One of the more tiresome tropes of the past 15 years is that of self-proclaimed homosexuals getting all self-righteous (hoping we'll forget their still-recent moral-lepritude), as they chant to strangers from a COVID-safe distance: 'Gay Is Good (yeah really) but Transsexualism Does Not Exist on Account of It's Really Transgenderism Which Is Really Just a Maladjusted Form of "GAY"!' That is the attitude of the narrator here, and also of Mr Kavanagh, whose presentation opens the narrative.

Question for the Home Audience: Are these people truly so lacking in self-awareness that they cannot see how mindless, shabby, and solipsistic their argument is?

But now I'm just working up a good head of steam to tackle the bigger issue here, which has me pointing and spluttering even more than usual. Is the reader truly expected to believe that in the 1990s the Irish health services were integrating exorcisms into the conventional behavior-control therapies used by reputable psychiatrists?

Two clues here. First of all, exorcisms were almost totally unknown in Ireland (as in most places) and it doubtful most people had even heard of them until the potboiler novel and film of a similar title appeared some 50 or 60 years ago. Thus there were few if any exorcists available for professional therapists. man the Funny Farms in the 1990s. So, story is unlikely. Secondly, on a credulity-straining scale--in which the 800 baby skeletons in the Tuam septic tank equal a 10 (maximum score: the story doesn't begin to make sense); and "The Casement Diaries Were Entirely Forged" merits a 2.5, because that's what our liverish gut tells us--how does the 1990s Exorcism Shrink anecdote stack up? You'd give it a zero?

Personally I think it's worth a 0.5. Because while obviously untrue, it's a story our 'gay Irishman' kid made up once upon a time, and at this point he usually believes it himself. Next day he’ll take them on a literary walk to Joyce’s Martello Tower, where the fairies and elves reappear every Bloomsday. “Be here next June. Promise?”

If not that, then I hope that “Paddy O’Gorman” made the whole story up to bait us, and the O’Gorman tongue never strays far from the Paddy cheek.

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