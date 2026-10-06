Families in Northern Ireland will have “the shadow of criminal law put across their kitchen table” if a Bill to ban so-called conversion therapy, currently before the regional legislature, should become law. That’s how barrister Dennis Kavanagh, Director of the Gay Men’s Network, put it at a public meeting which took place in Belfast on 25 September to oppose the Bill. The meeting was organised by Genspect and the Free Speech Union. Kavanagh told the meeting that, should the Bill be enacted, then “if you say to your (gender-confused) daughter, ‘Honey, I think you’re wonderful, and I think you are a lesbian. I don’t think you’re a man. I don’t want to buy you a breast binder. Or that breast binder you’ve got; I don’t want you wearing it. I want you to love your body. Or I don’t want you talking to people in chat groups who aren’t your mum and dad, who don’t have your best interests at heart, and who will desert you the moment you detransition. Because I’m your mother, I’m your father, right?’ This Bill says that a parent who does that is guilty of suppressing a gender identity. And it makes safeguarding your children a crime. It makes looking after gay children a crime. It will promote, not prevent, gay conversion therapy.”

Dennis Kavanagh: This Bill makes safeguarding your children a crime.

That’s the way the Bill reads. The Conversion Practices (Criminalisation) Bill states: “A person commits an offence if… the person has the intent of changing or suppressing the sexual orientation or gender identity of the victim”. And what is gender identity? “In this Act.. gender identity includes…what the victim considers it to be”. And what, exactly, is this conversion therapy that is to be banned? “In this Act, a person provides or carries out conversion therapy if the person provides or carries out …counselling or any form of talking therapy”.

To quote Dennis Kavanagh again, “this statute reads like it is half written… you are guilty if you suppress a gender identity… there is no definition of ‘suppress’ and no definition of ‘gender identity’ either”. So the parent who begs their teenage daughter not to maim her breasts with a binder or mutilate herself with surgery must now wonder whether or not they are committing a crime. Kavanagh told the meeting that, were such a parent to ask him or the other legal experts present on the FSU/Genspect panel for their legal advice on this, they could only answer: “We don’t know, mate!” The Bill has been aptly described by critics as ‘jellyfish-like’ – impossibly vague, subjective and ill-defined, yet with a ‘sting in the tail’ that threatens to imprison parents, teachers, therapists, religious communities and even friends.

So far, indications are that the Bill is on course to become law. Its sponsor is Eoin Tennyson MLA (Member of the Local Assembly) of the Alliance Party. On 28 September, three days after the FSU/Genspect event, the Assembly voted for the Bill by 46 votes to 29, with 15 abstentions. This is the first step toward the Conversion Practices Bill getting on to the statute book. It now goes to committee stage for further scrutiny before a final vote at some later date.

The Tennyson bill has the backing of the Alliance Party plus a coalition of the nationalist parties and left-wing parties at Stormont (the seat of the Northern Ireland assembly). And it has the support of plenty of lobby groups across Northern Ireland, too. When the Bill was most recently debated at Stormont, those demonstrating outside in support of it included not just the LGBTQ+ organisations and student unions you would expect to see, but also lobby groups such as Amnesty International UK, Humanists UK, and the Northern Ireland Committee of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions. All these groups are supporting what they purport to see as a good and progressive move to protect gay people and trans-identified people from harm.

But what we are really seeing here is a Trojan Horse operation of the sort that we have seen being used by the transgender lobby so many times before. The trick is to conflate the terms “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” almost as if they were interchangeable concepts, as is done throughout the Tennyson bill. Then they advance the reasonable demand that no attempt should be made to change a person’s sexual orientation (a demand which has widespread public approval), but, within that reasonable demand, they have concealed the unreasonable demand for a ban on anything else but “affirmation” for the “gender identity” of a person who has come to think that they need to change sex, with all the drastic body modifications that that will entail. In banning one type of barbarous conversion therapy, they are seeking to promote another type of barbarous conversion therapy.

So, as many speakers told the Genspect/FSU event, gay teenagers are the people who are most likely to be harmed if this bill becomes law. Ruth Patterson, solicitor and member of Women’s Rights Network, Northern Ireland, told the meeting she had contacted Eoin Tennyson MLA to say to him that the real harm to gay people is going to come from his conversion therapy bill if it is enacted. “The harm is sterilised children. Your breasts have been cut off. You’ve been mutilated. You’re incontinent. You have no sexual desire. Your puberty has been blocked. That’s life-long harm.” And here’s Dennis Kavanagh again: “The real gay conversion is occurring at gender medicine places… (at which) 80% of the boys, 90% of the girls are same-sex attracted. We (gay people) are like about 1or 2% of the population. So why is that figure so high? …. the reason is that puberty is uniquely unsettling for gay people. That’s the real gay conversion.”

In order to get their Trojan Horse in through the gates of public opinion, the trans lobbyists have to argue that gay people urgently need to be protected from cruel conversion practices which, they are claiming, are constantly being inflicted upon them. Veteran Northern Ireland gay rights campaigner Jeffrey Dudgeon, who was responsible for taking the legal case to Europe in 1981 that led to anti-gay laws in Northern Ireland being repealed, spoke from the floor at the FSU/Genspect meeting. Dudgeon said that, in his view, gay people don’t need the protection being proposed in the Conversion Therapy Bill. “It is unnecessary,” he said. Dudgeon criticised the quality of evidence that has been put before Stormont in support of the Bill: “To justify the proposed legislation, a state funded research study of conversion practices in NI was commissioned. It found only 10 examples over 10 years, three quarters of them faith based. Some incidents were unpleasant and prolonged, but often voluntary, as with aversion therapy years earlier.” (Dudgeon was himself subjected to aversion therapy as a young man.) Dennis Kavanagh was equally scathing of the notion that gays are in urgent need of protection from conversion practices: “If people were actually having electrodes attached to them and the rest of it, we’d have done something about it.” Ruth Patterson concurred with Jeffrey Dudgeon and Dennis Kavanagh about how weak the evidence is for gay conversion therapy happening: “If there was a crime that needed to be fixed, we’d hear about it… the only piece of evidence we could find (of gay conversion practices) is ten stories of people in Northern Ireland. They did a call-out for 18 months and it turned out that the researcher had to get two of her mates to come into this.”

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While the coalition backing the Tennyson bill is powerful, those of us opposing the Bill are forming into a powerful, almost spontaneous, coalition of our own. The high-handed nature of the Bill in attempting to regulate, by the use of criminal law, what people are allowed to say, even regulating what parents can say to their children, is alarming to most reasonable people.

The Bill, if passed, would interfere with how a counsellor or psychotherapist might speak with a patient. Jaco van Zyl, Psychoanalyst, told the Genspect/FSU meeting: “Gender i.d. is an overvalued idea… It involves a self-concept… The Bill does not appreciate that it lowers the threshold (of a diagnosis) to mere speech. I.e. people tell you their own diagnosis… If I then refuse to collude with this client, I could be in trouble…. If I do not collude with this “expert” (a child), I could expect litigation… There’s a target on my back”.

The Bill seeks to regulate what people might be allowed to pray about. James Kennedy, Christian Institute, Northern Ireland, told the meeting: “We all rely on freedom of belief… This bill is bringing in a state-enforced form of belief… Whether you’re a Christian or not, you should be very concerned about freedom of belief…In pastoral work it is normal to be asked to pray with me over this thing, but that’s absolutely covered (banned) by the Bill with very little defence… Everyone should be free to go to a pastor to pray for something”.

I think all of us in this coalition can see that the restrictions on what one is allowed to say, that this bill seeks to enforce, are of a kind with the restrictions on free speech that have gone hand in hand with the rise of gender ideology for the last several years. Fiona McEnena, Director of Campaigns, Sex Matters, told the meeting: “Fear is what stops people from speaking out… A lot of cancellation is silent cancellation where people who are freelance simply don’t get the jobs any more… Ultimately, most people are smart enough to cancel themselves. And so we have a situation where the vast majority of people agree that we have some serious issues here to sort out… You can’t just scrap single-sex spaces, most people agree with that, but you would never think so from public debate.”

Stella O’Malley, James Kennedy and Jaco von Zyl at the Genspect / FSU event in Belfast

And I think it’s that horror at finding that there are bad consequences for saying things out loud that most people think are true that has brought so many of us together in opposing the forward march of trans ideology. In my own case, I only became aware of the trans problem in the last five years when I found myself interviewing women who had been beaten and sexually abused by men in women’s prisons and women’s domestic violence refuges. This was what we journalists call a “great story”. That’s not meant to sound callous. For a journalist, a great story is not good news for somebody; it’s almost certainly the opposite. But it’s a story that people will be startled by (the “gee-whizz” factor) and is therefore eminently newsworthy. So I went to the mainstream media (from which I had only recently retired) with this story, and I was deeply shocked, and I remain perplexed as to why the media would not cover it. (“It’s a completely toxic story”, one former colleague said to me.) Rather than take the side of those who are being punched down upon (literally in this case), which is what the media is supposed to pride itself in doing, the media’s first sense of duty has been to stand with the men in dresses doing the punching.

And just as trans ideology has had a putrefying effect on journalism, so too, I have come to realise, the rot has set into science and biology, medicine, education, academia, women’s rights, children’s rights, publishing, the arts, the law; it taints everything it touches which is why, as Stella O’Malley of Genspect wrote recently (https://www.spiked-online.com/2026/08/06/why-ill-never-get-tired-of-talking-about-trans/), she will never get tired of fighting against trans ideology as it’s not just about trans. It’s about everything.

Now, before I finish, I want to give you an update on how a gay conversion ban is suddenly being talked about again in the Republic of Ireland. On Sunday, 27 September, on the eve of the vote in Stormont, the Virgin Media One TV programme ‘Ireland AM’ ran a no-context piece on the need for legislation to ban conversion therapy. (I recorded it, so if you have an X (Twitter) account, you can watch it here.)

A gay Irishman, now living in the USA, told the programme that he was subjected to conversion therapy when he was a young man in Ireland back in the 1990s. The therapy included praying over him and exorcisms. He had no knowledge, he said, of non-religious attempted conversions by counsellors or anyone else happening in Ireland then, or now, but he, nevertheless, was “all for a ban” being enacted today. The programme next interviewed LGBT Ireland CEO Anne Byrne, who was asked, “How common is the practice (gay conversion) in Ireland?” Byrne answered: “This is something that is still happening in Ireland. We know this from research done by Trinity College in 2024, and also from research in Northern Ireland.”

In fact, the Trinity College Dublin research is just as flimsy as the research done in Northern Ireland that was cited in support of the conversion therapy bill there. TCD opened a website on which people were invited to post anonymous testimony, as many times as they wished. As a piece of research it is worthless, but it serves purpose for those seeking to promote a conversion therapy ban who simply want to be able to say, with suitable gravitas, “research shows” that they are right about this loathsome practice taking place, safe in the knowledge that journalists will not query their claim. True to form, the two presenters on the Ireland AM programme confined themselves to nodding deferentially and pulling deeply concerned faces throughout the two interviews. These journalists see their job as promoting good causes to make the world a better place. Asking fair questions in the public interest is not what they do.

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Anne Byrne then proceeded, unchallenged of course, to say we need a conversion therapy ban in the Irish Republic. This, as she rightly said, was promised in the Programme for Government 2020 and again in 2025, but nothing has happened to date. As I have written before (https://genspect.org/paddy-ogormans-letter-from-ireland/), the 2025 government programme dropped most of what had been its ‘LGBT manifesto’ (my term) from five years earlier. That’s partly because the Green Party, which had been pro the LGBT agenda in dead earnest, had ceased to be part of government but also because, I believe, the Centre Right parties, who had no earnest commitment to the trans agenda, had come to realise that LGBT stuff was becoming electorally toxic once voters got to notice it, as had been demonstrated in the US presidential election of 2024. By 2025, the main opposition party, Sinn Féin, had also eviscerated most of its previously stated LGBT commitments for the same reason. The only part of that 2020 government LGBT manifesto that survives into the present programme for government is the commitment to ban conversion therapy. I don’t think it’s going to happen. The government doesn’t want to take on that fight, and it feels safe in the knowledge that the main opposition party is not going to hold them to account over breaking their promise, because they don’t want that fight, either.

Which begs the question as to why that opposition party, Sinn Féin, is not actively supporting a conversion ban in the Irish Republic, but is currently supporting such a ban in Northern Ireland, where it is not in opposition, but where it is the main party of government?

I think it’s because Sinn Féin believe they can safely support the Tennyson bill for the while as, they calculate, it is legally flawed and will never become law. That failure could come due to legal challenges within the Northern Ireland judiciary or, if that doesn’t happen, it may eventually be sunk by Westminster, much as the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill was passed by the Scottish Parliament in 2022 but, weeks later, was stymied when the UK Government prevented it from gaining royal assent. If the Tennyson bill eventually gets stopped by Westminster, I don’t think that Sinn Féin will fight the British government over that.

The lesson of what happened to Scottish Nationalist leader Nicola Sturgeon following the failure of her gender bill will not have been lost on Sinn Féin. As a nationalist leader, Sturgeon needed to lead her people in defiance of England over some cause or causes that would have widespread Scottish voter support. Instead, she chose to fight the corner of a rapist being put in a women’s prison. As a result, the great majority of Scots, far from seeing Westminster as their oppressor on this one, were actually glad that there was a parliament in Britain with oversight over Scotland in which grown-ups were still in charge. It was a disastrous course of action by Sturgeon from a Scots nationalist perspective and her fall from power came soon afterwards.

Sinn Féin won’t make that kind of Sturgeon mistake. Sinn Féin is the quintessential nationalist party of Irish politics, but it will pick its fights with Britain carefully. The party has form over caving to the British government when they think that that is the most politic thing to do. When, in 2024, the British Government banned the use of puberty blockers on teenagers, following the damning findings of the Cass review, Sinn Féin immediately acquiesced in the extension of that ban to Northern Ireland, even though that was in direct contradiction of their stated party policy. Sinn Féin lost a lot of their LGBT support over this, but that was a price they were willing to pay. They were not going to defy the British government and pursue a public campaign to do so when, they calculated, your average Sinn Féin supporter, in both states in Ireland, would be more likely to see sense in the puberty blocker ban than in the demands of the trans lobby. (Sinn Féin have gone so far as to partition themselves on this one: they support a puberty blocker ban in Northern Ireland but not in the Republic of Ireland. That’s how much politics dominates over principle for Sinn Féin when dealing with the trans issue.)

So Sinn Féin will support the Tennyson bill as long as that support doesn’t come at a price. They have fences to mend with the trans lobby after the puberty blocker row and also after their health spokesman intemperately wrote on social media that he agreed with the British Supreme Court over their definition of a woman, before making an abject apology a few hours later. And Sinn Féin wants to win the young middle class vote to supplement its traditional rural and working class vote if it is to succeed in its ambition of being in government in both states in Ireland. But they won’t sacrifice their traditional electoral base for any new ‘woke’ base, as they have repeatedly shown.

For the present, the Tennyson bill has not been subject to the public scrutiny it warrants. On 28 September, when the Bill was last before Stormont, the news cycle in Northern Ireland was dominated by a renewed eruption of a thirty-year dormant dispute in the town of Portadown between the Orange Order (a Protestant group) and Catholic residents who don’t want them marching down their road. So that was a good day to get stuff through parliament without too many people noticing. But that happy situation for the trans lobby won’t last. Groups such as Genspect and the Free Speech Union will continue to raise public awareness of what is in the Bill and the public won’t like what they learn. And then Sinn Féin, the ultimate opportunists when it comes to the trans issue, will, I predict, eventually find some pretext to withdraw their support from the Bill, too.

And that’s why the Conversion Practices (Criminalisation) Bill will not become law in Northern Ireland.

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