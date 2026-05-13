Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Isobel Ross's avatar
Isobel Ross
7d

Thanks for this insightful essay. I think it takes a long time to develop sufficient moral “muscle” to be able to resist external pressure to acquiesce to directives or ideologies that your instinct tells you are wrong.

Reply
Share
Ovah Reese's avatar
Ovah Reese
7d

Lovely essay...and right on point. "Moral injury" captures the experience of betrayal of trust among physicians, MH workers, parents, and survivors who have been acting against their own fundamental commitments in the service of this ideological industry. Might also expand your resources to include Amber Ault's presentation to Therapy First: "Moral Injury & the Call to Recovery." (29 August 2024).

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Genspect · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture