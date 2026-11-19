I became a therapist because I sincerely wanted to help people. However, when I first started working as a young social worker in the inner-city neighborhoods of New York City, I quickly recognized an unhealthy tendency toward a rescue fantasy that I needed to keep in check. Although I never acted on these impulses, I sometimes felt compelled to spend extra time with certain children or even had fleeting thoughts of taking them home with me.

Perhaps leaning towards a savior complex is inherent in this type of work, and the people who enter these fields are self-selected. Luckily, I had good mentors who kept me in check and reminded me that I can only do so much and to keep those pesky boundaries up. I quickly became aware of this dynamic and regularly had to check myself. I came of age as a professional in the late 90’s and early 2000’s. It was a very different time because an emphasis on “social justice” didn’t give you the same social currency as it does today. Also, politics and radical victim/oppression dichotomies were not as dominant in our institutions.

Fast forward to the present, where you get social currency by being part of a minority, or participating in the “Oppression Olympics”. With the explosion of queer theory, which advocates tearing down society’s norms, an alternate gender or trans identity gives a person status today that would never be considered in the past. We have seen the explosion of so-called professionals who take on dubious attention-seeking gender identities with the colored hair and septum-piercing uniform. However, the larger, more covert group consists of self-described “allies”. On the surface, they seem motivated by kindness and the desire to be protectors. They falsely believe that “trans kids” are under attack, and their professional training reinforces this perception.

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Alternatively, I think many “trans allies” have a deeper motivation beyond naive kindness: they are acting out their dysfunctional savior complexes. They believe the lie that “trans kids” are under attack because these empty souls need to fill their internal void. Nowadays, supervisors don’t tell them to cut the crap. Instead, these ego-driven crusaders are encouraged to amp it up with flags, signs, and secrets. Many of these people have unresolved issues and are inadvertently rescuing their “younger selves”. Some even admit this outright. They are projecting their troubled younger selves onto other people’s children and imagine the child’s plight, removed from reality. Whatever the imaginary scenario the instantly affirming, secret-keeping trans activist projects onto the child, it is almost never based on the individual child’s needs, but rather fulfills the grandiose needs of that adult. It can be a narcissistic desire to be the one who helps, even when their “help” is actually harmful to the child and the family. There is a desire to “play God” and a lack of humility, which leads them to assume they know better than loving families. They also have an unhealthy craving to feel needed and liked. All this gets in the way of any functional child-adult relationship.

Over the years, these dysfunctional people with questionable character have ended up in charge. Those with dominant personalities have silenced those who would object to such behavior. The gatekeepers who protected against such craziness have been weeded out. Young professionals are being trained to believe they are more virtuous if they push these radical ideas, such as the need to affirm a sacred new gender identity. Plus, clinical skills and self-reflection are no longer a priority, since social justice and identity politics have taken up all of the airtime. In addition, academic programs have become more bloated, more financially driven, and less selective as a result. What remains is a cohort of adult professionals who will do anything to turn your child against you, get them on a pathway to lifelong sex-rejecting procedures, and then call it helping.

You need to watch out for this type of person, who regularly comes in the form of a therapist, counselor, or teacher. Others who take a strong liking to the term “ally” are highly suspect. They may seem nice, and maybe they are, at least superficially. However, the nicest ones can be the most dangerous because they can hide their craziness better. Don’t forget: just because someone has a credential doesn’t mean they are competent. In fact, their training has likely led them to questionable judgment. Any good therapist or teacher knows that they will only be in your child’s life temporarily, while families are in each other’s lives forever, and will honor that relationship accordingly.

The bottom line is that children do not need adults who are looking to rescue them. They need adults who are emotionally grounded, professionally competent, self-aware, and able to maintain appropriate boundaries. A therapist’s or teacher’s job is not to fulfill their own emotional needs, resolve their own childhood wounds, or become a child’s hero. It is to help the child, respect the family, and recognize the limits of their own role. When adults lose sight of that distinction, their desire to help becomes a vehicle for harm.

Pamela Garfield-Jaeger is a licensed therapist with 25 years of experience. She has written “A Practical Response to Gender Distress: Tips and Tools for Families” and “Froggy Girl”, a children’s book about self-acceptance. She is also a contributor to the upcoming book, “Is it Time to Detransition? A Guide to Personal, Social, Psychological, Medical & Spiritual Healing”, available on Amazon on December 8, 2026. You can find more at www.thetruthfultherapist.org.

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