Based on the report ‘Shortcomings in the Dutch Gender Protocol’, submitted to the Dutch Health Council in April 2026

Download the full Dutch Leaks #2 PDF

The Dutch Leaks is a series of three reports produced by a coalition of Dutch parents working with Genspect to examine the origins and evolution of the Dutch Protocol. Driven to understand how their children became caught up in this medical scandal, these parents have produced what we believe is the most detailed analysis so far published about the genesis and evolution of gender-affirming care in the nation that first gave birth to it. The Dutch Leaks includes never-before-published testimony from leading clinicians and organisations involved in the popularisation of transgender ideology.

Leak #1 ‘There is No Evidence and There Never Was’, was published on 10 November. It highlighted problems in the little-examined research that led to the development of the Dutch Protocol, which introduced the use of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgery for gender-distressed adolescents and young adults.

Leak #2 examines the experiences of Dutch parents of trans-identifying children and how the Dutch healthcare system treated these families.

Dutch Leak #2 ‘We Don’t Do Anything With That’

The experience of Dutch parents of trans-identifying children, and how the Dutch healthcare system treated these families

Introduction

When we first sought healthcare for our gender-distressed children, we assumed that clinicians would work carefully and collaboratively with our families to understand the complex causes of our children’s distress. We trusted that the protocols and guidelines they followed would be ethical and evidence-based. We have learned to our cost that we were wrong. Our families have become caught up in the worst medical scandal of our time.

As of October 2026, our coalition included more than 200 Dutch parents. This report draws on the experiences of parents in that coalition. Where we report specific clinical interactions or written responses from gender clinics, these are documented. Where we describe the impact on families or draw wider conclusions, we make that clear.

While every family in our coalition is unique, there are striking commonalities in our experiences. The capture of Dutch medical institutions, advocacy organisations and policymaking bodies by gender identity ideology has led to the demonisation of caring, conscientious parents and devastating harm to our families. We feel a responsibility to share our stories and to speak on behalf of the many parents in our network who feel unable to speak openly for themselves. The prevailing atmosphere of hostility towards anyone who questions the wisdom of medical transition for children has coerced many families into silence.

In this report, we examine the structural exclusion of parents from decisions about their children’s treatment and from the broader process of policymaking around gender medicine. The report closes with five first-hand accounts from parents in our coalition about how ‘gender-affirming care’ affected their families, often with tragic consequences. We hope this report will inform a more collaborative, cautious and evidence-based approach to gender medicine in the Netherlands.

Medically Sanctioned Emotional Blackmail and Coercion

The majority of parents in our coalition report that their children had pre-existing vulnerabilities, including mental health difficulties, autism spectrum disorder or a history of self-harm, before they declared a transgender identity. Many of the parents report that their child had been experiencing mental health difficulties, autism spectrum disorder, self-harm or bullying, or had been coming to terms with their sexual orientation, long before they declared a transgender identity. We expected Dutch healthcare providers to take account of this complexity when making a differential diagnosis and weighing the risks and benefits of medical transition for our children.

However, ‘gender-affirming care’ does not proceed on this basis. Clinicians automatically affirmed our children in their self-identified gender and endorsed their desire to medically transition almost without question. When one of the parents in our coalition raised the possibility that his daughter’s feelings of gender distress might be related to her mental health difficulties, a psychologist told him, “Gender development stands completely separate from the rest of development.” In other words, the pre-existing vulnerabilities of our children, known intimately to us as their parents, were deemed irrelevant to the question of whether our children should make irreversible changes to their bodies.

This narrow-minded endorsement of vulnerable adolescents’ self-identified gender by medical professionals has a profound effect on how young people understand their difficulties and how they conceptualise our concerns as parents. In practice, young people regularly threaten to harm themselves, take their own lives or run away as soon as their parents express concern about their transgender identity or the desired medical steps. Affirmation by medical professionals seems to endorse their emotional responses. Some of us have experience of gender-affirmative doctors who actively encouraged young people to cut contact with their parents, portraying our sincere concern for the wellbeing of our children as ‘transphobic’.

Share

This creates a form of emotional pressure or blackmail within the family, in which parents feel they have to choose between staying silent and expressing their genuine concerns at the risk that their child might cut contact or seriously harm themselves. In therapy, triangulation occurs when a third person is drawn into a conflict between two people. In this context, the child can be positioned as the victim, the parent as the oppressor and the clinician as the saviour. A competent clinician would be alert to this dynamic and avoid reinforcing it by taking sides in a conflict between a young person and their parents.

The pressure is reinforced by the wider culture. Activist organisations, lobby groups and media outlets promote the view that a parent’s reluctance to support gender reassignment can only be a sign of inherent bigotry towards trans-identified people. The pervasive sense of fear, anxiety and ‘walking on eggshells’ created by this dynamic forms the constant background to the other parents’ experiences described here.

“We don’t do anything with that” – Gender Clinics Ignore the Views of Parents

In the early 1990s, when the practice of medically transitioning gender-non-conforming youth was in its infancy, clinicians recognised what was known as ‘heteroanamnesis’ as an important part of the diagnostic trajectory. Heteroanamnesis describes the process of verifying a patient’s self-reported or observed symptoms by reference to a third party, usually family members or friends of the patient. As we recount in Dutch Leaks #1, this practice was progressively abandoned in favour of automatic acceptance of patient self-report. This has led to the systematic exclusion of parents from the diagnostic process. Our knowledge of our children, the unique insight we have into their development, character and struggles, is completely ignored by gender-affirmative clinicians.

We reached out to four of the leading Dutch gender clinics to find out whether they performed heteroanamnesis as a standard part of the diagnostic process. We were keen to understand whether conflicts between the patient’s self-report and the impressions of their wider family network ever changed the treatment trajectory. In other words: how many young people did not receive a gender dysphoria diagnosis as a result of conflictual heteroanamnesis?

Only two clinics provided substantive responses: Gender Health Clinic Utrecht and YOUZ. Both confirmed that they conducted heteroanamnesis with the patient’s family. Neither provided a clear answer or data as to the impact of a negative heteroanamnesis on diagnosis or treatment recommendations. The documented response from YOUZ indicated that conflicts between a young person’s self-report and the heteroanamnesis of their family would be discussed at a multidisciplinary team meeting and then “fed back in a conversation”. Asked whether patients ever received a negative diagnosis if heteroanamnesis contradicted patient self-report, an anonymous whistleblower from Gender Health Clinic Utrecht answered: “Never… I have never experienced that.” Neither clinic gave us an example of a case in which conflicting information from a family changed the diagnosis or treatment recommendation.

In June 2021, medical ethicist Professor Ignaas Devisch wrote to Professor Guy T’Sjoen, head of the Centre for Sexology and Gender at Ghent University Hospital, to raise concerns about parents being excluded from their child’s treatment trajectory. Professor T’Sjoen replied as follows:

Our gender psychologists make long-term efforts to find common ground between the individual with a clear care request and the broader family system… It is always sad when a transition causes rifts in families or households, and we invest a great deal of therapeutic energy so that families can find each other as much as possible during such periods. You undoubtedly also know that psychotherapy does not always involve a results commitment, but merely an effort commitment.

Commenting on Professor T’Sjoen’s response, Belgian child and adolescent psychiatrist Dr. Sophie Dechêne wrote:

The reply… expresses more clearly that seeing parents is not in the intention of taking what they say into account. It is quite clear that there is no decision to take, as there is no diagnosis to make. It enlightens that in this case, the role of the psychologist is to convince parents to accept their child’s trans identity in order to ‘reconcile’ parents and children. So it is part of a supposedly ‘therapeutic’ position rather than as part of an assessment. Psychologists are not healthcare professionals in the same way as doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, etc. For five years, they are taught how the mind works, but never how to treat patients. Some, especially if they have not trained in a specific therapy, have a vague idea of what treatment entails. They believe that talking to someone constitutes providing treatment. Consequently, they fail to distinguish between speaking to persuade, to pretend to listen, or to assess a situation. Indeed, he states it clearly: their mandate is an effort commitment (= listening and talking), not a result commitment… Moreover, I’d like to ask this professional: what are the results he’s talking about? What are they trying to achieve exactly? He’d be forced to answer: convincing the parents that their child is trans.

Dr. Dechêne highlights what so many of the parents in our coalition have experienced directly: what is presented as ‘care’ is, in practice, an affirmative reconciliation strategy with a predetermined outcome: convincing the parents to accept their child’s transgender identity. There is no genuine diagnostic assessment in which the parents’ observations and concerns are taken seriously as essential collateral information. Instead, talking is presumed to be treatment, without any commitment to achieving results and without open exploration of underlying issues such as comorbidity.

In an effort to support parents to be heard in clinical discussions about their gender-distressed children, our coalition created the Gender Dysphoria Support Tool (GDST). The GDST is a questionnaire for parents, extended family, and friends of the gender-distressed person, intended to provide clinicians with comprehensive collateral information about the patient, obtained through heteroanamnesis. Families can ensure that their views have been documented by requesting that the completed GDST be added to their child’s medical record.

The GDST is an important advocacy tool, but the experience of one of the parents in our network at the Radboudumc gender clinic highlights both the dismissive attitude of Dutch clinicians to parental input and the wild west quality of ‘gender-affirming care’. Asked how the results of the GDST would be used in the diagnostic process, a clinical psychologist replied:

We don’t do anything with that. Actually, we don’t diagnose, because we can’t diagnose, because we have no diagnostic tools that can establish gender identity.

This is how gender care in the Netherlands actually functions. There is no objective measurement instrument — no thermometer — that can establish gender identity or gender dysphoria as a fixed medical phenomenon. The expanded heteroanamnesis, which is intended as an important control method and safeguard, is consciously set aside. In this particular case, the family’s “barometer” clearly showed dark clouds: contradictory signals, concerns about comorbidity and a developmental history that did not fit with an “innate” and unchangeable trans identity. Yet this barometer was swept off the table because the young person themselves indicated that it was “nice weather outside.” The trajectory is no longer a diagnostic investigation, but a procedure that always results in confirmation of the self-chosen identity.

Critical Parental Perspectives Are Excluded from Policy Discussions

In February 2024, Dutch MP Rosanne Hertzberger proposed a motion calling for an independent investigation into the physical and mental health outcomes of gender care for minors in the Netherlands. The motion was adopted, and the Dutch Health Council established the Temporary Committee on Transgender Care for Young People. The committee claimed that it intended to explore a diversity of views, considering differing perspectives and critical analysis.

On this basis, members of our parent coalition made extensive efforts to participate in the committee’s consultation process. We submitted written accounts of the harm caused to our families by ‘gender-affirming care’, compiled dossiers on the findings of international reviews of paediatric gender medicine and offered to connect the committee with relevant critical experts. In particular, we asked the committee to consider a list of essential questions about the ethics, efficacy and legality of the Dutch model of gender medicine and sought assurances that safeguards would be introduced to mitigate the harms experienced by our families.

The committee issued a formal acknowledgement of our written submissions but refused to provide any substantive response to our concerns. Our request for a meeting was declined, and we were informed that the committee would not engage further with our submissions. We were advised that the views of parents were already adequately represented in the committee’s work by the inclusion of the advocacy group Transvisie.

However, Transvisie is not a neutral organisation. It does not reflect the diversity of views held by the parents of gender-distressed young people. On the contrary, it campaigns for wider and quicker access to medical transition procedures for young people and promotes an informed-consent model of care with reduced clinical safeguards. This contrasts sharply with the international developments we endeavoured to bring to the committee’s attention. Following reviews of the evidence, countries including the USA, the UK, Finland, Sweden and Norway have revised their guidelines to emphasise psychological exploration, comorbidities and extreme caution around physical interventions for gender-distressed young people. As an organisation entirely in support of ‘gender-affirming care’, Transvisie does not represent the views of the many Dutch parents who are advocating for the implementation of this cautious, evidence-based approach in the Netherlands too.

The parents in our network have been particularly concerned about the guidance Transvisie offers to the families of gender-distressed young people. Transvisie presents its guidance as a ‘harm reduction’ approach in the context of long waiting lists at national gender clinics. Its website has an entire page dedicated to the dangerous practice of self-medication. There are direct links to GenderGP, a private supplier of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, which has been explicitly blacklisted by the National Health Service in the UK. Website visitors are also directed to a Wikipedia page called DIY HRT, which provides instructions on how to illegally source and administer hormone treatments. This can only be seen as ideological steering: a focus on maximum affirmation of gender identity in children and young people, with minimal critical safeguards.

If Transvisie is regarded as a neutral representative of parents while the organisation engages in advocacy and provides information that facilitates affirmative routes, this disrupts the balance of information received by the committee. We do not say that the committee should not have consulted with Transvisie at all, only that they should have sought balance by also consulting with parents who are critical of the current model. It is deeply disappointing that the committee failed to seek out this diversity of viewpoints, a failure that leaves its ultimate findings open to legitimate accusations of partisanship.

Parental Case Reports

In the following pages we offer five case reports from Dutch parents of trans-identifying children. These parental experiences illustrate the themes outlined above. Some dates, ages and locations have been withheld to protect the family’s privacy.

Parent Case Report #1: Tragedy at a Prominent Dutch Hospital Gender Clinic

Our daughter was highly gifted. She skipped year one at school because she had already taught herself to read and she scored exceptionally well on the entrance test in year seven. Only 1% of students scored higher than her! I recognised in my daughter the exceptional giftedness that I had also seen in my father, but she was always reluctant to have her intelligence assessed through structured testing. She was afraid that people’s expectations of her would be too high if her giftedness was known.

Our relationship with our daughter had always been good, and up until she entered year eight at school, we had a very secure attachment. As a 12- or 13-year-old girl, she had some difficulty accepting her female body, something that is quite common in young teenage girls. But her self-confidence took a serious hit due to bullying in year eight. She became detached from us, despite our previously secure attachment, becoming very avoidant and closed off. She told me later that she had spent her entire secondary school period “in survival mode”.

She experienced her first episode of depression as a teenager. I have three family members, including my father, who have mental health difficulties. Anxiety, addiction problems, depression, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia run in our family. Both my husband and I have a history of intergenerational trauma in our families. My daughter’s first depression lasted some months, during which time she had sessions with a psychologist. In 2021, during the second COVID lockdown, she was prescribed antidepressants for a second episode of depression.

Our daughter moved away for college and began attending a therapy group for young people. It wasn’t until 2022 that we learned this was a group specifically for young people confused about their gender. It was also at that time that our daughter first told us that she was struggling with gender issues. We learned that she had already been registered with the hospital gender clinic for some time and that she would begin the diagnostic trajectory at the beginning of 2023.

This message came as a complete surprise to us. We asked her to give us time to get used to the idea and I also asked her not to take any further steps regarding medical transition yet. Through my own network, I connected with an integrative psychiatrist, and from the end of 2022 we began to engage in systemic conversations involving our daughter and us as her parents.

Share

However, in early 2023, soon after our first conversation with her on this subject, we found out that she had already been receiving testosterone gel for a year through a private clinic abroad. She had undergone an online consultation there and had received testosterone immediately after the first consultation.

As parents, we were invited to the hospital clinic twice, in June and in October 2023. The first time was to inform us about the diagnostic trajectory. The second time was to inform us that the diagnosis would be made in the weeks following our meeting and that responsibility for prescribing the medication (testosterone) would be taken over by the hospital gender clinic. In the first meeting, I asked a few questions, but I no longer remember exactly what. During the second meeting, there was more room to discuss how the hospital gender clinic shapes its diagnostic process.

When we attended the second meeting at the hospital gender clinic, our daughter was still finding it very difficult to talk to us about her feelings. We wanted to show that we were taking her seriously, so we indicated that we did not have any major objections to the diagnosis of gender dysphoria itself. It was the cause of her feelings about gender and the treatment that we had difficulty accepting. I didn’t feel that I could challenge the diagnosis itself without alienating our daughter even more, especially because she was sitting right next to me during the meeting.

When I asked whether a developmental history, IQ test or family history had been obtained at the hospital gender clinic, the answer was no. I myself worked as a youth doctor for almost 20 years, including in child and adolescent psychiatry. It is known that gender dysphoria occurs more frequently in young people with autism and/or exceptional intellectual giftedness. I couldn’t understand why these factors had not been considered by the hospital gender clinic.

The psychologist then explained how their diagnostic trajectory works: “We encourage the young person to experiment and explore the social role of the desired gender. And then we look at how that feels.” But when our daughter started doing this, she was already using testosterone. How could this experimenting and exploring then give an objective picture?

The doctor we saw at the hospital gender clinic said she was aware that much more was going on with our daughter, but she told us: “Gender development stands completely separate from the rest of development.” I had never heard such a statement from fellow doctors before, and I said that I fundamentally disagreed with it. We wondered aloud why the hospital gender clinic would cooperate with a medical intervention that has so many far-reaching and irreversible consequences. Why not first offer individual psychotherapy and eye movement desensitisation and reprocessing (EMDR) to work through the issues that had obstructed our daughter’s development? We hoped these interventions would help her process traumas sustained in her youth and strengthen her identity. The psychologist told us that this was not standard in the protocol.

So, in 2024, the hospital gender clinic diagnosed our daughter with gender dysphoria and began the process of taking over her testosterone prescription from the private clinic. During a conversation with the integrative psychiatrist, we learned from our daughter that she had been without testosterone for several weeks. Her prescription had been interrupted by the resignation of a doctor from the hospital gender clinic, and the transfer of responsibility was just handed over to her colleagues at the clinic.

It emerged that she had been sleeping very poorly since stopping testosterone. She had to walk for an hour every evening just to be able to sleep a little. Her periods had started again, and she displayed irritable and defensive behaviour that we were not used to from her at all. Her concentration problems were so significant that she had to stop her studies, and she developed depressive symptoms alternating with episodes of emotional instability. The hospital gender clinic refused to help her with these issues because they “were only for gender dysphoria.”

In consultation with us, my daughter went to the general practitioner, where she received guidance from the mental health practitioner at her GP practice (POH GGZ) regarding her sleep problems. We also looked for a mental health institution to which she could be referred because of her mood problems. Unfortunately, this took a very long time. In 2024, she became increasingly withdrawn and developed her third depression. At the end of 2024, just two days after she had again contacted the POH GGZ for help, she took her own life.

We wonder whether the interruption of her testosterone prescription contributed to her third episode of depression. As parents, we are left with the very frustrating question of why the hospital gender clinic did not immediately initiate individual psychotherapy and EMDR for a girl who had clearly experienced chronic traumatisation. It started with school trauma due to bullying, followed by a teenage period spent in survival mode, two earlier episodes of depression, and disturbed personality development.

We were not at all satisfied with the guidance from the hospital gender clinic, and I made that clear. Throughout the process, we felt extremely powerless: gender care follows its own trajectory with your child, and you have no control over it at all. However, after the death of our daughter, we needed all our strength to process this traumatising course of events and their disastrous outcome. We simply did not have the energy to file a formal complaint. We still do not understand why the hospital gender clinic encouraged a medical trajectory with such far-reaching, irreversible consequences and side effects while there were still so many other untried treatment options to help our daughter feel better.

Parent Case Report #2: A Gender Clinic Encourages Estrangement

Before I tell our daughter’s story, I want to say a word about why I feel I must write anonymously. This is not due to a lack of courage, but a response to the harsh tone of the current gender debate. In the Netherlands, parents who ask critical questions about gender care are often met with incomprehension, accusations, or even hostility. I chose anonymity to protect myself and my daughter, and have decided to share my story in order to express what so many parents silently feel: that it is necessary to look again, and more critically, at gender care in the Netherlands.

I am an average Dutch person: terraced house, dog, cat, a job in healthcare and two daughters. Our youngest daughter was a sensitive, shy and insecure child. At school it turned out she had severe dyslexia. Despite extra support, she developed fear of failure. She was bullied by, as she called them, ‘bitches’: popular girls who flaunted their femininity. The irony is that our daughter was also a very feminine girl. She loved dresses, skirts, long hair with pretty clips. But at primary school she mainly felt ‘different’: not smart, not tough, not enough.

At secondary school, much changed. She got to know Purple Friday and had friends who were lesbian. With her brightly coloured hair — sometimes blue, then green or red — she stood out. That made her special. For the first time, I saw a spark of pride in her. She belonged somewhere. But then COVID came. At home, we saw that things were not going well with her. She withdrew, lost pleasure, lost direction.

Share

One evening I discovered that she was self-harming. The sight knocked everything out from under me. She ended up with a psychologist. Shortly afterwards she told us that she “felt like a boy”, that her body did not match who she thought she was and that she wanted to go into ‘transition’. The psychologist referred her to the gender clinic. For us as parents, this came completely unexpectedly, a bolt from the blue. We had never seen any signs, never anything that pointed in this direction. And talking about it was hardly possible. As she herself said, “I can’t explain it.”

Conversations followed with the GP, psychologist, and various other clinicians. In retrospect, I realise that in the entire trajectory there was only one conversation in which someone briefly listened to me. The control was quickly taken over by systems, waiting lists, and referrals. Our daughter went from one care provider to another and was eventually diagnosed with attention deficit disorder (ADD). When she got a boyfriend, she said she wanted to cancel her appointment at the gender clinic. My relief was enormous. Very enormous.

Later, we discovered that she had nevertheless started treatment at the gender clinic. How exactly that happened is a story in itself, a story I would like to share later. For now, I mainly want to take this step: let my voice be heard, on behalf of all parents who are worried but are afraid to say it out loud.

Our daughter became increasingly quiet at home. We hardly heard anything from her anymore. If we did get an answer, we first had to ask for it. I was constantly walking on eggshells. Every word I wanted to say to her, I weighed a hundred times: Can I say this like this? Will she get angry? Will she close herself off even more? We did our utmost to remain open and loving. We gave her a rainbow necklace, told her that we respect all genders, but that transition is an enormous step, a step whose consequences we feared she did not yet fully understand. I didn’t sleep for nights on end. Tears, grief, powerlessness. I didn’t know a person could cry so much. At the same time, I saw my beautiful girl changing, while the focus was placed entirely on gender, and not on the problems hidden underneath.

In one of the few conversations that still worked, I said carefully, “My feeling is that you are no longer listening to me, that you are closing yourself off.” Her answer came without hesitation: “Yes, that’s right.” It felt as if someone pulled the ground from under my feet. The moment when love seemed powerless.

Not long afterwards she went to live in student accommodation. The contact became different. Not necessarily less, because we still spoke to each other a lot and often. Our bond was close; it had always been that way. I strongly believe that you can only solve problems by continuing to talk. But one subject gradually became undiscussable: gender. In the many conversations we still had, that became the silent territory where we could no longer find each other.

During one of those rare conversations in which gender was briefly discussable, she unexpectedly said: “At the gender clinic they asked if I would continue, even if that means I no longer have contact with you.” Only then did I feel how real, how irreversible her decision was becoming. What do you do as parents then? How do you reach your child when your love is suddenly interpreted as danger? How do you protect your child from a life-changing decision whose consequences she cannot possibly fully understand?

We had nowhere to turn. When, as a parent, you ask questions, you are quickly labelled transphobic, conservative, narrow-minded or a bad parent. As if you don’t love your child because you want to protect her. Meanwhile, our eldest daughter moved abroad for her studies. We could hardly talk about it with her either. She said: “I will listen to you, but I won’t say anything about it myself.” After a few attempts, it was clear that no conversation was possible via that route either.

We regularly invited both daughters to go on holiday with us, in the hope that distance from daily life would create space for understanding, peace and perhaps finally an open conversation about gender, preferably with all four of us together. Holidays were for us moments when honesty and closeness still seemed possible, moments when we hoped something might break through.

My husband wanted to have a conversation with her together with the gender clinic. She promised to arrange that, but nothing happened. During that period, she told us she felt non-binary and that her breasts did not fit her self-image. According to her, those feelings could only disappear through amputation. During our last joint holiday, I carefully asked if I could ask something about her therapy. “Yes,” she said. I asked how it was going. Her answer came short and almost businesslike: “Good. We are now working towards the operation. It is scheduled in a month.” At that moment my world collapsed.

My husband decided to send a message to the gender clinic, in the hope that someone would finally take our concerns seriously. He said several times, “They are professionals. They will understand us.” He also sent a message to our daughter, but talking was no longer possible after all. She had previously let him know that he was welcome with her, as long as he said nothing about gender. In his message, he begged her to refrain from the operation. He wrote that she is beautiful as she is, that we love her, that we want to help her. There was never a reply.

But there was an invitation for a meeting at the gender clinic. That gave us a spark of hope that we would finally be heard. When we arrived at the gender clinic, we were immediately confronted with our daughter’s new name, a name we were henceforth expected to use. The meeting took place with a psychiatrist and a psychologist. From the first moment, it was made clear that:

The conversation only took place because our daughter had asked for it.

The conversation would stop immediately if she wanted it to.

We as parents “had nothing to say”, because our daughter was now an adult.

The transition would continue anyway, because that was what our daughter wanted.

The psychiatrist also asked if we were religious, because “then the conversation would have to be conducted differently”. I didn’t know what I was hearing. A little later he said that actually no psychiatrist was needed at all for a diagnosis. “If you say you are it, then you are it,” he explained.

With problems such as psychosis or severe depression, we should possibly postpone the transition, he told us, and look at the right moment to start the transition. There was no inquiry into underlying problems, no inquiry into psychological struggles, no inquiry into the broader context. Only one direction was investigated: how the transition could be continued, never whether it was appropriate at all. I asked why I was actually present at this conversation if I was not allowed to say anything. That I might as well leave. Without hesitation and angrily, my daughter said, “Well, then just go.” I stood up and left the room. My husband stayed behind.

A few days later, both my husband and I received a message from both daughters at the same time. The operation would take place the following month. They no longer wanted contact with us. We were blocked on social media. We have now had no contact for more than a year despite our attempts to talk again. I now know that my daughter has undergone the operation.

After all this, I have come to a painful conviction: the gender clinic functions as a funnel. Everyone who enters is led step by step towards transition. In the Netherlands, this is called ‘gender-affirming care’. But if you only affirm, without asking questions, without going deeper into underlying problems, then the outcome can only go one way. In no other medical domain does this work like that. If I tell a specialist I have bowel cancer, I don’t immediately get chemotherapy. First, an investigation is done. If I told a psychologist I want my arm amputated because it doesn’t fit my self-image, no one would simply confirm that.

Yet this does happen in gender care. This is not careful treatment. Parents may be allowed to come to a meeting but are not heard. Damage is being done to children and to families. In my own family, that damage is enormous. I have suffered trauma. And I no longer trust Dutch mental healthcare.

We as parents were not heard. Everything revolved around affirmation, around going along with our child’s decision. As if our role, our experience, our love no longer mattered. And I don’t want to say that there are no children who really need gender care, or that there are no parents who fully support it. For those families, there must be space and care. Of course.

But there is another group of parents. A large group. Parents like us, who have doubts, who want more information, who dare to ask questions, who sometimes simply see that their child is struggling with other, deeper problems. Parents who are not ‘against’, but caring, cautious, afraid of losing their child. I now know that these parents exist because I am now in contact with so many of them.

There are also parents who, out of pure fear of losing their child, just go along with it. Parents who suppress their own doubts because that feels safer than the risk of broken contact. Exactly the risk that became reality for us. They live with tension, grief, sleepless nights, traumas, constant caution. Always alert, always afraid of one wrong sentence. For these parents, there seems to be no space at all in gender care. No eye, no understanding, no recognition that they too are affected. That they too are suffering.

And there is still so much more to tell about the misunderstandings, the problems and the blind spots in gender care. About the studies that serve as the foundation for the protocols. About the narrowed Dutch ‘affirmation’ model. About how social media presents gender as something special, something magical, something with which you can start a new life. About the lack of space for critical questions or an open conversation. And of course about the clinics themselves, about the way they work, and how parents are excluded.

What makes it extra complicated is that the long-term results of this care are hardly known. We do not know exactly what the consequences are in ten, twenty years. It is a world in which doubts are not welcome. Where love is interpreted as resistance. Where caution is seen as danger. And where parents sometimes remain behind with deeply damaged trust, destroyed families and a silence that is almost unbearable.

I tell this out of love for my child, and in the hope that no family will ever have to go through the same thing again. I wish that in the Netherlands there will finally be space for a real discussion about gender care. That critical questions may be asked, that concerns may be heard, and that parents — who know their child best — are actively involved in important decisions that can change their child’s life forever.

Parent Case Report #3: Discordant Identity Discovered on Discord

Our son told us that he was transgender during the COVID pandemic. He was already medically transitioning, using illegal hormones and testosterone blockers obtained online. My wife and I were extremely surprised and shocked. We had never noticed any signs of this. But we are progressive people ourselves, so for the first few months we did what we were advised to do and went along with things. It wasn’t long before all my alarm bells started going off.

One of the first things that triggered my concern early on was an appointment I made for myself with a psychiatrist I had seen a few years earlier for my own issues. I had a good connection with this clinician, but she told me she couldn’t help with what was going on with my son. She was in a similar situation with her own daughter, and the issues my family were experiencing just hit too close to home. That didn’t seem like a good sign.

Share

Next we attended our first appointment with the gender clinic that was treating our son. We met with ‘specialists’, GPs, psychologists and the Transvisie foundation. I was actually knocked off balance by the lack of critical thinking and professional expertise in that meeting, but my wife and I were advised to attend a group meeting for parents of trans-identified young people. That meeting is where we became really concerned about what was happening to our son.

The turnout was so large that the group had to be split in two. In our group there were eight other sets of parents, all of whom had sons in transition between the ages of 20 and 35. Our son was the youngest, having just turned 18. One couple described how their son had undergone surgical transition in Turkey on his own, without their guidance, paying for the procedures himself. It struck me in the discussion group that all the parents seemed to accept everything in a kind of resigned way. Because if they didn’t, they were scared their sons might do something even worse to themselves. This is how my wife and I feel too.

Almost all the parents mentioned that their sons were addicted to gaming and internet use. This rang alarm bells for me. Our son has been gaming at least ten hours a day since he was 14 years old. We’ve tried everything to address it, but nothing has helped. During the pandemic, it seemed to take a dark turn with a specific peer group on Discord. It’s not my habit, but I infiltrated those digital spaces a few times. One of the things that struck me most was the direct visual correlation between the world of manga/Pokémon and this trans community. Everyone is cute and fluffy, with nice nicknames and feminine animal avatars.

On Discord, I found the supplier who had been sending my son illegal hormones and testosterone blockers. I intercepted one conversation when I noticed that someone in the Discord community was offering to pay for my son to go abroad so that he could further his medical transition.

Before he declared his transgender identity, our son had told us that he thought he had attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). At the time, during COVID-19, our GP couldn’t give us a referral for diagnostic testing. I accepted that because the whole world was sick at the time. But after his coming out, we took him to a specialised clinic for assessment. He was diagnosed with mild autism and ADHD. Our son was very happy to be prescribed Ritalin, which he still uses. It seems to calm him down a bit, but he games even more intensely while taking it.

For about ten months now, our son has had a ‘boyfriend’. This is a girl, and she is also transitioning. They have a normal sexual relationship. For years, none of his friends came over anymore. Now both go to work or school, and this is the first time our son has had someone. He still games all day when the ‘boyfriend’ isn’t there.

My wife and I think he has stopped using hormones and testosterone blockers. We know his ‘boyfriend’ is injecting hormones, because we know where they hide their stuff. We can see the bottle of male hormones slowly emptying, while the bottle of female hormones stays at the same level.

Parent Case Report #4: Social Belonging and Social Contagion at School

Our daughter has always had a strong personality. She is persistent, tenacious, and creative, with clear opinions and a strong will. She has a touch of dramatic, theatrical flair, and she is verbally very strong.

What we have seen as her parents, and what has been a recurring thread in her life since primary school, is that she has always been searching for friendships but often has trouble really connecting with others. This is partly because she can be very firm and convinced of her own opinions, and doesn’t always follow the crowd.

At the beginning of the summer in 2021, our daughter broke up with her girlfriend. That summer we saw her searching for who she was, experimenting with different styles. She cut her hair and alternated between wearing dresses and more masculine styles. It was after the summer holidays that she began saying she didn’t feel comfortable in her own skin. Initially, she said she thought she had borderline personality disorder. Later she told us she was genderfluid.

After a while, she said she wanted to go to a gender clinic. When we asked why specifically this practice, she told us that everyone she knew with gender issues went to this clinic. It turned out that she had joined a ‘rainbow club’ at school, where she had met a group of young people all struggling with gender issues and had learned about the clinic. In the rainbow club, she finally found a sense of connection. She belonged somewhere. Not fitting in perfectly was not a problem in this group, and they even had a certain status and prestige within the school.

Early in 2022, our daughter entered into a relationship with a girl who also identified as genderfluid. After a while, both said they felt like boys. What stands out to us is that the gender issues emerged very suddenly after the breakup with her girlfriend, and only after she joined the rainbow youth group. Before that, we had never noticed any gender issues or unhappiness.

We believe that our daughter has been searching for who she is since she was 14 years old. This is a very normal thing at her stage of life. She found the connection she longed for with young people struggling with gender issues. She finally felt a sense of belonging and even gained status and prestige at school. That is, of course, very nice. If you are searching for your identity and also don’t feel good in your skin, the step is quickly taken: you also have gender issues, and after a while you are convinced you are a boy.

Given our daughter’s character traits — steadfastness, strong will, verbal strength and sense of drama — it is clear to us that she has taken on a role that has become real to her and that she will not easily give up. Admitting she is not a boy would cause the world she has created around herself to collapse. She has a strong will and is verbally strong, but is still socially and emotionally young. She cannot clearly explain to us what it means to be a boy: what it is like, how it feels, and what it implies. She is not open to a dialogue with us to explore each other’s points of view. There is only one goal, and she will push through with it. We see that she avoids difficult and confrontational situations as much as possible.

What concerns us most is that she has now embarked on a path that confirms her in this belief. The GP has already given her a referral to the gender clinic, so she is already on the waiting list for a trajectory towards ‘gender-affirming’ surgery. She has got her way and is in a diagnostic trajectory. Her clinicians already call her ‘he/him,’ and she has been referred to speech therapy to lower her voice. The lead clinician told us that everything is looked at and examined objectively, but in practice she is being confirmed in her belief that she is a boy from all sides. All this while, we as parents indicate that this belief is not correct and that this is not the right path for her.

In our opinion, at 19 she cannot yet fully grasp the consequences of the path she wants to take for the rest of her life. Hormones and operations are irreversible and will make her a lifelong patient. In addition, we know — also from our own environment — that some trans people regret it later in life. In our view, as parents, you know your child best. For good care, the cause and the environment should first be explored before going along unquestioningly with her experience. We, as her parents, have not been heard, and hardly play any role in this entire process. Our daughter is over 18, and her gender doctors say she can decide for herself. They say the rules and protocols are being followed, but no one is truly looking at or listening to us as parents.

While cleaning our daughter’s room, we found a diary entry in which she wrote that she expected a big fight with us if she continued the medical transition trajectory. Clinicians at Psychologenpraktijk De Vaart advised her to investigate who in her network she could stay with. Rather than investigating why we as parents see her situation differently, the clinic’s focus is on how she can continue the trajectory without hassle.

We see it as our duty as parents to set boundaries and protect our children, even when they are over 18 years old. Our daughter still lives at home, is not yet standing on her own two feet, and is still socially and emotionally young. In many situations, she cannot yet independently come up with solutions or take steps. We also see copycat behaviour in her actions and clothing. This is why we believe that at this age she is not yet capable of making irreversible choices.

Parent Case Report #5: Betrayal on Parental View and Possible Unlawful Use of the Diagnostic Code

In 1992, the ethicist Gerrit Manenschijn wrote in the Dutch newspaper Trouw, during a debate with endocrinologist Louis Gooren:

Gender transition places an extraordinary burden on acceptance by one’s social environment.

More than thirty years later, our family was expected to learn to accept our son’s decision. We wanted the clinic to consider what his transition might mean for him and for our family. Our experience left me with a question that goes beyond our own case. What responsibility does healthcare bear when a medical intervention contributes to family breakdown?

I proposed family therapy for my family prior to the initiation of gender-affirmative care. This request was granted by the clinical psychologist. However, the therapist refused the job because I was too difficult. But I never spoke with the man. And I never got any message from the gender clinic either.

‘Gender-affirming care’ is family-disruptive care.

Is there a legal path to address this structural injustice? There is no denying that I have a strongly progressive profile. My work and background make that evident — yet I am by no means an exception among other parents in terms of political views. Because specialists often only meet the parents in the final stages of the process, their first impression may easily be that the parents are conservative. But in reality, these parents are simply worn down, emotionally exhausted, and frustrated after years of struggle.

Criticism of medical transition is not far-right, conservative, or narrow-minded. The level of framing and stigma is so extreme that it has become nearly impossible to speak publicly without it having serious consequences for friendships, family relations, or — as in my case — your career. I would instantly lose all professional credibility in my work if I spoke out. One is expected to be pro-trans, even when one deeply questions the very notion of something like a ‘gendered soul’.

Due to this societal pressure, my child gained a disproportionate amount of power within the family. As parents, we were left with very limited means to discipline inappropriate behaviour or resist the psychological coercion that was imposed upon us through gaslighting — with pronouns, name changes, confusing genderspeak and even threats of suicide. The peace within the household was profoundly disrupted on a scale that cannot be overstated.

It is therefore not surprising that most parents eventually give in to this pressure and, in desperation of losing their child, sign the consent form. They have become automata. Victims of what Dutch crowd psychologist Joost Meerloo termed menticide — psychological death brought on by coercive ideological conditioning.

Ethical Concerns Regarding Dismissing Parental View

Official guidelines for transgender care offer little information on family issues. If there is a rift, relationship therapy should first take place. Disrupting the family through a care process that involves high levels of family friction raises serious ethical concerns regarding patient care and family wellbeing. Parents who give consent despite deep reservations often only come to understand the implications much later. A striking example of this dynamic came to light during Elon Musk’s interview with Jordan Peterson in July 2024. His account resonated with me. If even Elon Musk — the world’s most powerful businessman — could be lured into his child’s transition, then who is safe from being set up?

In a society shaped by such immense forces, my wife and I spent years struggling within our own family against our son’s desire to transition. What began with compassionate empathy gradually evolved — through open-ended questions and heartfelt conversations — into a full-blown cold war, in which our son eventually became completely isolated within the family. As we tried to navigate this painful situation, I began to study the topic more deeply. I came to believe that the Dutch gender teams we dealt with falsely claim to be committed to family harmony. I reckon that there is active encouragement by the specialists for discussions with parents, partners, and other directly involved parties because the medical file must give the impression that a broad perspective is being considered.

Share

Those familiar with gender-critical literature, such as the books by Abigail Shrier and Hannah Barnes and the testimonies of whistleblower Jamie Reed, know that the reality is more sinister. I noticed a troubling pattern: Parents are formally invited to share their perspective. The care workers often nod politely, write down the family’s impressions, and reassuringly say they understand. While many parents disagree with their child’s self-diagnosis, some may go along with their child’s thoughts, but others remain critical.

Although the concerns of the critical parents seem to be acknowledged at first sight, in follow-up conversations these are overruled. The family’s impressions are noted but do not affect the diagnosis. Even worse, their concerns are used against them to make the research appear more thorough on paper to satisfy insurance requirements. My concern grew once I started to recognize the pattern — and it escalated when I consulted the DSM-5-TR to understand exactly what the criteria are for a positive diagnosis. What I found was essentially:

You like wearing a dress? ‘Yes.’

You feel like a woman? ‘Yes.’

Then you have gender dysphoria.

It is literally that simplistic. Everyone who makes it through the intake conversation will receive a positive diagnosis. Because I acted very proactively, questions began to arise about the diagnostic process itself, and whether there might be fraud involved on the part of gender clinics — specifically in how they report diagnostic codes to insurers. I will explain how the diagnostic process worked, and where the gaps lay. How the role of insurers in that process forms an important link that may offer us a way out. And hopefully, it will also provide insights that may be useful in future lawsuits.

Our Case: Intervention with a Counter Survey

Our son received an invitation from the gender clinic at an academic hospital. This is not the famous Amsterdam clinic, but the clinics work very closely together and are both involved in the Dutch Protocol. They are twin organisations.

To our great surprise, my son passed the intake. I was suspicious that our family was dealing with a gender clinic that did not follow an appropriate diagnostic process. And I was right on that. This has not only led to a misdiagnosis for our son, but also to a profound psychological and emotional impact on our family.

What makes this case even more bitter is the fact that it is not an isolated incident. Worldwide, there is a growing number of families sharing similar experiences through Facebook groups and organisations like Genspect and Our Duty. They feel that something is wrong — but how do you prove that?

In practice, the clinic gives the patient a questionnaire. Additionally, the patient is asked to write a motivation letter, which can easily be found and copied from the internet. When parents are later invited to express their concerns, both the questionnaire and the letter point toward a positive diagnosis. These two elements reinforce each other and effectively always override the input from the parents.

I wondered how we could protect our son? I eventually came up with an idea, and I developed an intervention method that exposes the lack of transparency families face with these clinics. I copied the DSM-5-TR criteria and reversed them into a questionnaire I could hand out to my broader family and friends who have known my son from birth:

Did you ever see my son play with dolls in his childhood?

Did he ever wear a dress?

Do you perceive him now as a woman in appearance and behaviour?

Questions like that. I wanted to find out whether other people who had known my son since childhood had noticed anything I had missed. When the outcome of such a survey is unanimous, it objectifies the parental view. It is important to note that the DSM criteria feature a combination of feelings and expression, and so if no one has ever seen it, then there has been no gender expression, hence no gender dysphoria as defined by the DSM-5-TR.

The core issue in clinical assessment is that experienced gender identity is not physically measurable. Healthcare decisions must be based on objective evidence rather than subjective experience alone. Clinicians often dismiss parental observations with the explanation that the child did not feel safe expressing themselves to their parents, or that the parents have a blind spot. While this may be true in certain cases, particularly in strongly conservative or religious families, it becomes less credible if no one in the extended family or social circle has ever noticed any signs. A cousin, childhood friend, neighbour, teacher, aunt, or grandparent - someone must have seen something over the years. If no one has ever noticed anything, the story simply does not add up.

In my case, the outcome would be obvious, since my son is 100% goth. Dressed in black, with eyeliner and black fingernails and big chains around his neck. He looks like a punk playing in an emo band and is not girlie at all in behaviour or expression. He looks like Kurt Cobain.

The results of my survey were clear. Eight immediate family members completed this questionnaire. None of the eight recognised any signs of gender dysphoria or transgender identity. Not in the past, not in the present. None had seen any sign of remarkable behaviour. Our general practitioner also stated that he did not recognise our son’s self-declared trans identity in his behaviour or emotional explanations.

We submitted the information to the gender clinic. The clinical psychologist who issued the diagnosis confirmed that the survey was very well constructed. I secretly recorded his statement with my phone. With this, he acknowledged the quality of the research. Therefore, he should rightfully merge it in the diagnosis as a fundamental indicator.

During our meeting, the treating clinical psychologist said, ‘Transition doesn’t improve your well-being.” He also said, “Transition doesn’t make you happy.” I recorded those remarks on my phone. I was left wondering what benefit the clinic expected this treatment to have for our son.

However, we as parents were then completely disregarded. The 25 additional questions posed in the survey on pages 22-24, directed at the clinic, remained unanswered. Months later, we learned through our son that the clinic had nevertheless issued a positive diagnosis — one that contradicted the findings of the family assessment.

I asked my son: “How was that possible? On what grounds did he ignore the outcome of the family survey?”

My son told me the specialist had explained to him: “We can’t really diagnose, because we don’t have the tools to diagnose. Therefore, we can only follow the patient’s self-report.”

Wow.

The clinic thus openly admitted that, on the one hand, they do not apply objective diagnostic methods, while on the other hand, completely disregarded a diagnostic instrument (our family survey) that they themselves acknowledged as valid. And despite not having diagnostic tools, they still believe they were entitled to use a diagnostic code to request treatment coverage.

This raised serious concerns regarding the medical and ethical integrity of their practice. If they cannot diagnose because there are no tools, how can they justify using a diagnostic code? That seems legally questionable—especially when there is strong counter-evidence from eight family members and the GP that challenges the self-report.

And how could they say there were “no tools available”? They themselves had used a survey and a motivation letter. Did these suddenly no longer count as tools? My counter-survey exposed this inconsistency: the moment I introduced a tool of my own, suddenly there were ‘no tools’ at all. In reality, these are pseudo-tools — smokescreen instruments designed to mislead the insurance company into believing a legitimate diagnostic process has taken place. This is medical fraud. It facilitates medical consumerism in its most extreme form. A systemic failure of medical responsibility.

Critical Question for the Clinics

If we zoom out, when has parental input ever led a clinic to decide against a diagnosis? Perhaps there are parents whose input changed the outcome. But was their input stronger than ours? Most likely not. Eight members of our family and our GP gave observations that differed from our son’s account. But more realistically, I think parents are routinely ignored when they bring in conflicting impressions.

Why do clinics invite parents to share their perspective if that perspective carries no weight? Given this situation, I have urged my insurance company to pose the following question to the gender clinics it works with:

‘Can you provide us with a patient file in which the parental input overruled the patient’s self-report leading to a negative diagnosis?’

I suspect that such a file does not exist. If I’m correct, this would indicate that gender clinics are systematically using diagnostic codes without objectively and critically weighing all available information—and that they have misled many parents by giving them false hope through the illusion of being heard. That is a massive betrayal.

Questions About the Diagnosis

An adult has the right to bodily autonomy, which means they may make decisions about their own body and the associated medical treatments. However, this right does not imply that a medical diagnosis may be based on personal beliefs or preferences. A specialist must rely strictly on objective medical facts and diagnostic criteria. When a diagnosis is made not on factual grounds but is influenced by non-medical considerations, this can result in misleading decisions and unlawful allocation of care.

Bodily autonomy means that a family cannot dictate a diagnosis—but neither does it mean that a diagnosis exists in isolation from the broader medical and social context. Our son was entitled to make his own decisions. But I still wanted to know: how did the clinical psychologist weigh the observations of our family and our GP when they differed from our son’s account?

The situation surrounding my son is even more curious than I have described so far. I’d like to go a bit deeper into his wishes. My son hates ‘the patriarchy’ — whatever that may mean. He is extremely left-wing. The leap in logic that follows is: The patriarchy is caused by repressive men. Masculinity is caused by testosterone. Therefore, he wants to be castrated. Because that would stop testosterone production. But he wants to keep his penis and does not want a vaginoplasty.

What this has to do with gender dysphoria is beyond me. I still don’t understand how the clinic decided that his wishes met the criteria for that diagnosis.

When he told me he wanted to undergo castration, I raised my concern about what it might mean for his sexual function. He didn’t believe me and casually responded, ‘I’ll just take Viagra.’ In later conversations with my wife, he said that, for now, he only wanted hormones. His wishes remain unclear to me, and any conversation about them has now become taboo. I raised my concerns with the insurer and our GP. I wanted to know how the clinic had discussed the risks and alternatives with our son, especially when what he wanted was still changing.

To justify medical interventions with irreversible effects, I believe much more is required than subjective self-report alone. In our son’s case, I still wanted to know how the clinical psychologist had weighed what our son told him alongside the observations of our family and our GP. That is why I took my questions to the insurance company.

Questions I Asked the Insurance Company

I asked my insurance company to investigate how the clinic had justified the diagnostic code in our son’s case, and so I asked:

How do you check that claims in this area of healthcare are based on a careful assessment and that the diagnosis is supported by the findings? What action will you take if you find that a clinic has used a diagnostic code without sufficient medical justification?

Conclusion

The five accounts in this report describe different families, but a question runs through them. When parents told clinicians what they knew about their children’s development, mental health or circumstances, how did that information affect the assessment? Some parents were invited to meetings or submitted written observations, yet were left wondering what weight their accounts had been given. When we put a version of that question to four Dutch gender clinics, only two gave substantive replies. Both said they gathered information from families. Neither gave us an example of a case in which conflicting information from a family changed a diagnosis or treatment recommendation.

We encountered a similar problem when we asked to be heard by the Dutch Health Council’s committee. Our written submissions were acknowledged, but our request for a meeting was declined. We were told that parents’ views were already represented through Transvisie. We ask the committee to hear directly from families whose experiences and views differ from those represented by Transvisie. And we ask the clinics to answer the question that prompted this report. When parents bring information that conflicts with a patient’s account, how do clinicians weigh it, and how do they explain the decision they reach?

The Dutch Leaks #3 will be published soon. Visit The Genspect Netherlands website for more on gender medicine in the Netherlands.

Download The Dutch Leaks #1