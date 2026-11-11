The family drama began for me shortly after the COVID pandemic. My son declared himself trans. We thought it would blow over. Over the four years that followed, frustrations built to a dangerous level and ultimately ended in a rupture.

Our family was torn apart.

My son is now an adult and is free to choose what he wants, however objectionable I find his choices, but medical institutions must adhere to ethically responsible, safe, and scientifically adequate care. When the gender clinic appeared on our family's horizon, I no longer focused on my son, but began looking at the care itself. I suspected Dutch practice could have the same shortcomings that were becoming increasingly visible in other Western countries. That suspicion turned out to be correct.

The Dutch Leaks is a series of reports and documentation that scrutinises the practice of Dutch transgender healthcare. It did not begin as a planned project, but as a personal search for answers that quickly revealed structural problems known for decades.

It all started with the Genspect survey, designed to address flaws in the diagnostic process at the gender clinic at Radboud Hospital. The specialist was surprised by my assertive action, but after reading the results, he admitted my research had been conducted in a scientifically sound manner.

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That was justified: the survey was based on the DSM-5-TR (the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders), which they themselves use in their diagnostic process. When he nevertheless dismissed the unanimous responses of all those surveyed who had observed no evidence of gender dysphoria, it became clear that not only I, but very probably ALL parents were being systematically misled — about diagnoses, about the justification for treatments, about the genuine risks, and the way the care was offered. What began as an individual experience became a pattern.

Together with Dr Marieke den Ouden, I approached the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board of Radboud University Medical Center to report what I regarded as serious deception of parents — and thereby also of insurers, because, in my view, claims are being submitted on improper grounds. The boards listened, but did not intervene. I believe their inaction makes them culpable for the error that my intervention exposed.

This is not the last word.

In the meantime, I discovered that a detransitioner is suing another hospital. Her medical file shows the same shortcomings I observed at Radboud: no differential diagnosis, just a staged pathway that only looks plausible on paper. Once you recognise the pattern and zoom out, the false premise of the diagnosis becomes visible.

Following two adopted parliamentary motions on the safety and effectiveness of puberty blockers and gender-affirming hormones for young people with gender dysphoria, the Minister of Health, Welfare and Sport requested advice from the Health Council of the Netherlands. When the Council established a committee, I submitted a request to be heard, supported by around fifty critical parents. That request was refused. I pointed out that the committee was structurally biased: the head of the Radboud clinic sat on it, and seven of the nine members held positions in gender healthcare.

Again, the request was refused. However, they committed to discussing my earlier report to the Board of Directors and Supervisory Board of Radboud in the committee. That commitment was hollow. I was never allowed to explain why my findings were relevant, nor to question the committee itself. There was no guarantee anything would be done with my submissions—and indeed nothing was done.

Through the gender-critical X account Maanvis, I became acquainted with the dissertation by Dutch child and adolescent psychologist Lieke Vrouenraets and the bizarre aspects it contained. Then Mia Hughes published the WPATH Files. Both inspired me to dig into the scientific literature that defends this form of treatment. In this, I occupy a unique position: much of the early Dutch literature has appeared only in Dutch and is largely out of print. As an avid book collector, I knew where to obtain such obscure titles. I bought approximately twenty books — virtually the complete scientific literature on somatic gender care in the Netherlands — and used them reconstruct the history and the arguments that sit behind medicalised gender interventions.

I decided to go further. I gathered evidence through other routes showing that our case was not unique, but part of a systematic pattern. I emailed the authors of those books; their replies provided evidence that something had been fundamentally wrong for decades. I interviewed a former clinic employee who unintentionally confirmed that parents are being misled. I asked clinics questions they either sidestepped or refused to answer. I asked parents to write down their stories so the patterns would become visible. The Health Council seemed increasingly nervous. They refused to meet me three times, and their last refusal came not from the director, but from a legal expert on their team.

In the literature, I found 12 deaths in the Kuiper cohort of 105 MtF (male-to-female) patients. In total, I documented 26 deaths, spread across various sources. These deaths appear nowhere in the policy documents that defend and shape the actions of gender clinics.

In addition, I encountered a series of absurdities: a boy who wet his pants and therefore “must be a girl”, the Utrecht Gender Dysphoria Scale (UGDS) — whose elevated scores are strongly associated with suicidal ideation and self-harm — and a long string of illogical reasoning on cultural, philosophical and sexual aspects.

My report grew to 250 pages. I had written my own Dutch WPATH Files.

I sent the report to the committee—before they published it themselves— and submitted it as an appendix to my intervention at Radboud, with the message: this is not about one difficult parent. The problem is general, has been known for decades, and has been systematically pushed aside. For the third time, I asked for a conversation, by then on behalf of more than 200 parents. That request too was of course refused.

In June the Health Council published its report. In short: nothing is wrong; in the Netherlands gender care is practised carefully. No data, no serious confrontation with the criticism. And remarkably: nothing of what I had submitted made it into their report. We now have two reports with parallel realities. An evaluation of those two sources is absent.

That is why I turned to Genspect to publish this counter-report. Because no one wants to read 250 pages, and several chapters cover ground already addressed by Genspect, SEGM, and others, the Genspect editorial team edited it down. That became Dutch Leaks.

Part 1 reconstructs the history and brings 12 of the 105 deaths (and 26 in total in my original report) into view — a shockingly high number — alongside a range of other serious problems.

Part 2 presents evidence from parents and the former employee.

Part 3 describes the institutional capture via WPATH, how it returns in the Netherlands and ultimately becomes visible in the committee itself.

I will also publish several short standalone articles that go beyond the strictly Dutch story and broaden understanding of transsexuality as a cultural phenomenon.

The core findings that keep emerging through multiple routes are the same:

Parents are systematically misled. There is no proper differential diagnosis. Without that diagnosis, insurance money is claimed on improper grounds. The form of care is incorrect and far too dangerous, even for adults. There are 26 documented deaths, plus a mountain of other misery. The cost-benefit balance is unacceptably skewed. Transgender healthcare — regardless of the patient’s age — does not meet the standards that may be required of medical care.

Dutch Leaks is not a personal vendetta. It documents a system that should have been corrected long ago.

Melle Vanderwalle is a parent, a campaigner, and author of the Dutch Leaks.

Download The Dutch Leaks #1 PDF