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The Origins of the Netherlands’ Most Infamous Export

Although gender-affirming care has become a medical scandal of global proportions, its modern form originated in the Netherlands. In the 1990s, Dutch clinicians developed what became known as the Dutch Protocol: the use of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgeries on gender-distressed young people. The practice of modifying the bodies of gender non-conforming children was rapidly adopted internationally and presented as the gold standard of evidence-based care. For all the wrong reasons, it has become one of the Netherlands’ most infamous exports.

Genspect presents The Dutch Leaks, a series of three reports produced by a coalition of Dutch parents working with Genspect to examine the origins and evolution of the Dutch Protocol. Driven to understand how their children became caught up in this medical scandal, these parents have produced what we believe is the most detailed analysis so far published about the genesis and evolution of ‘gender-affirming’ care in the nation that first gave birth to it. The Dutch Leaks includes never-before-published testimony from leading clinicians and organisations involved in the popularisation of transgender ideology.

The series is based on the detailed report “Tekortkomingen in het Nederlandse Genderzorgprotocol” (“Shortcomings in the Dutch Gender Protocol”), submitted to the Dutch Health Council in April 2026. Leak #1: Historical Literature focuses on the early Dutch research and clinical literature that underpinned the protocol. Leaks #2 and #3 will be published in the coming weeks.

The title of this series requires a brief explanation. In Dutch, something that is full of holes is said to be “lek als een mandje”, meaning ‘as leaky as a basket’. The famous children’s story of Hansje Brinker tells of a boy who saves his country by plugging a single hole in a dike with his finger, holding back the sea until help arrives. The cover of this report shows a very different scene. Not one hole but many. More holes than any single person could possibly stop.

The Dutch Leaks takes its name from that image. The Dutch Protocol, once presented as a carefully constructed and evidence-based system of care, has proven to be riddled with methodological, ethical and clinical weaknesses. What was exported to the world as solid medical practice turns out, on closer inspection, to have been full of holes from the beginning. This series documents those holes.

The Dutch Leaks is based on the ‘Tekortkomingen in het Nederlandse Genderzorgprotocol’ (Shortcomings in the Dutch Gender Protocol) report submitted to the Dutch Health Council, April 2026.

Dutch Leak #1

Historical Literature provides a reanalysis of the early Dutch and Belgian literature that informed the creation of the Dutch Protocol

Introduction

First described in the 1990s by endocrinologists Louis Gooren and Henriette Delemarre-van de Waal, the Dutch Protocol pioneered the practice of using puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and sex reassignment surgeries on gender-distressed youth. Driven forward by the enthusiasm of Peggy Cohen-Kettenis, a clinician at the Utrecht children’s gender clinic, and eagerly promoted by activists at organisations like the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), what came to be known as ‘gender-affirming care’ was rapidly adopted as best practice across the globe.

Ultimately, it has enabled one of the worst medical scandals of our age.

That scandal has now been exposed in numerous systematic reviews, reports and investigations. These assessments have identified serious limitations in the evidence supporting medical transition, particularly regarding long-term benefits and harms. Founded on subjective assumptions about immutable mismatched ‘gender identities’ and preoccupied with superficial questions about how to make gender non-conforming youth ‘pass’ as the opposite sex in adulthood, the Dutch Protocol was never an ethical, evidence-based intervention.

The Dutch parents behind this report became concerned when they realised how weak the evidence base was for medical transition in children. Their investigation led them back to the adult research on which the treatment of children was built.

It is not uncommon to hear supporters of gender-affirming care respond to this criticism by claiming that the lack of evidence is due to the newness of the field. Attorney Glenna Goldis addressed this view in 2025:

Gender doctors often use language to suggest that they will soon have the answer to gender questions. That science is almost there. And they say, ‘Look, this is a very new field of research.’ It is not. All of this goes back to the beginning of the 1960s… The underlying theories have hardly changed since the early 1970s, when the term ‘gender dysphoria’ was introduced. So when they use that excuse of ‘Oh, we are new,’ that is not correct. This is not new. This is all old. It is not groundbreaking.

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This report demonstrates just how true that is by presenting, for the first time, a rigorous critical analysis of the original Dutch research on transsexualism that preceded the creation of the protocol. The texts analysed here are still cited today in policy documents and medical guidelines as proof that medical transition is beneficial. Yet our reanalysis reveals remarkably high rates of loss to follow-up, profound psychosocial difficulties, including unemployment and relationship problems, substantial psychiatric comorbidity, extensive physical complications, and elevated mortality and suicidality among people who medically transition.

The risks involved in irreversibly medicalising individuals’ subjective sense of gender identity have been there for all to see. How, despite these early warning signs, did the Dutch approach to paediatric gender medicine become accepted around the world?

This report does not provide an exhaustive review of the literature. Instead, it examines selected early Dutch and Belgian works to explore the research findings, clinical assumptions and methodological choices that preceded and accompanied the development of the Dutch Protocol. It considers how favourable conclusions about medical transition were reached despite serious adverse outcomes and gaps in follow-up, alongside ethical and clinical objections.

What this report reveals is that the weaknesses in the evidence base extend beyond paediatric care to the adult research that preceded it. The research has relied heavily upon patient satisfaction, while giving insufficient weight to long-term objective measures of positive outcomes. The findings in this report on mortality, psychiatric difficulties, physical complications, infertility, sexual functioning, employment and relationships suggest a model of consumer-driven healthcare in which patient satisfaction has taken precedence over evidence of lasting benefit.

1988 and 1991 - Kuiper & Cohen-Kettenis’s evaluation and Kuiper’s follow-up dissertation

- Kuiper, B., & Cohen-Kettenis, P. T. (1988). Sex reassignment surgery: A study of 141 Dutch transsexuals. Archives of Sexual Behavior, 17(5), 439–457. https://doi.org/10.1007/BF01542484

- Kuiper, A.J. (1991). Transseksualiteit, Evaluatie van de geslachtsaanpassende behandeling [Doctoral dissertation, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam]. Elinkwij

In 1988, Bram Kuiper and Peggy Cohen-Kettenis published Sex reassignment surgery: A study of 141 Dutch transsexuals, an evaluation of 36 female-to-male and 105 male-to-female adults. Based on structured interviews and participants’ subjective reports, the paper concluded that there was “no reason to doubt the therapeutic effect of sex reassignment surgery”, while acknowledging the limitations of its retrospective methodology. The original data collection took place in 1982–1983.

Kuiper’s 1991 dissertation, Transseksualiteit: Evaluatie van de geslachtsaanpassende behandeling, subsequently examined the same cohort, incorporating follow-up conducted in 1990. Co-supervised by Peggy Cohen-Kettenis, who would go on to create the Dutch Protocol, this was one of the first large-scale follow-up studies to examine the outcomes of medical transition procedures performed on adults in the Netherlands. Although Kuiper cautioned that those procedures were “no panacea”, he also concluded that they were “therapeutically effective”. His work is still cited both nationally and internationally as providing empirical support for the claim that medical transition is beneficial.

The central research question was whether medical transition delivered the intended therapeutic outcomes. Kuiper’s work was praised for its multidisciplinary approach, integrating medical, psychological and social aspects. While it claimed to emphasise the importance of psychosocial support alongside medical transition procedures, the dissertation ultimately placed a strong emphasis on physical interventions as the core of transgender healthcare. Kuiper later served on the committee responsible for the sixth version of the Harry Benjamin International Gender Dysphoria Association’s Standards of Care, published in 2001.

Kuiper and Cohen-Kettenis (1988) acknowledged the limitations of their study and called for greater attention to psychosocial guidance. Kuiper’s 1991 dissertation sporadically acknowledged that medical transition should not be seen as a miracle cure and pointed to the need for more follow-up studies. In accordance with an unfortunate trend that can be observed across the field of gender medicine, those subsequent follow-up studies were never conducted. It remains unclear what ultimately became of Kuiper’s patient group. Nonetheless, his conclusion that medical transition is “therapeutically effective” has played an important legitimising role in subsequent medical, ethical and policy discussions. It is therefore relevant to investigate to what extent his conclusion is actually supported by the reported data.



Reanalysis

Elevated mortality

On reanalysis, one of the most striking findings from Kuiper’s dissertation concerns mortality in the male-to-female cohort. When follow-up was conducted in 1990, 11 of the original 105 participants had died (10.5%). The recorded causes were:

Eight deaths classified as natural, four of which involved myocardial infarction.

One suicide.

One murder.

One death of unknown cause.

Later commentary reports a further death by 1995, bringing the total to 12 of 105 participants (11.4%).

In 1988, Kuiper and Cohen-Kettenis had concluded that there was “no reason to doubt the therapeutic effect of sex reassignment surgery”. The 11 deaths documented at the 1990 follow-up warranted reassessment of that earlier conclusion. Nevertheless, Kuiper’s 1991 dissertation continued to describe medical transition as “therapeutically effective”.

Claiming success while giving insufficient weight to the deaths of multiple people from a vulnerable population borders on ethical negligence and certainly undermines the credibility of the research for scientific and policy purposes. When more than one in ten participants from the male-to-female cohort have died by follow-up, the researcher must explicitly examine how this finding bears on claims of therapeutic benefit. This requires further careful analysis of causality, risk and proportionality. Mortality alone does not establish that treatment caused the deaths, but failing to give it adequate weight leaves the overall assessment of therapeutic benefit open to serious challenge.

Physical complications and psychosocial difficulties

Kuiper and Cohen-Kettenis (1988) reported surgical complications alongside their favourable assessment of treatment. Kuiper’s dissertation subsequently documented fistula formation, vaginal problems, pain, urinary difficulties, the need for repeated surgical revisions and pain during sexual intercourse. In general, the proportionality of a medical intervention is partly determined by the severity and frequency of its complications, especially when the intervention in question is irreversible. However, the serious complications Kuiper briefly reports on are not adequately considered in terms of iatrogenic harm or risk-benefit assessment and play no substantial role in his conclusion that medical transition is beneficial.

The original evaluation and the dissertation also report considerable psychosocial difficulties:

Suicide attempts : In the original evaluation, 16 participants reported suicide attempts after starting treatment, comprising one female-to-male and 15 male-to-female participants.

Employment : Among respondents to the 1990 follow-up, approximately 60% of male-to-female participants were without paid employment.

Relationships and family life: Kuiper and Cohen-Kettenis (1988) reported loneliness and relationship and family difficulties.

These findings sit uneasily alongside the favourable conclusions reached in both publications.

Kuiper sometimes acknowledges social factors, for example homophobia in certain societies or cultural pressure, but these insights are tangential and never systematically elaborated.

Non-response at follow-up

There was also substantial non-response at follow-up:

69 of the original 141 participants returned questionnaires in 1990 (48.9%) , comprising 25 female-to-male and 44 male-to-female respondents.

The remaining 72 participants (51.1%) provided no questionnaire responses, including the 11 known deaths.

It is plausible that people with negative outcomes were overrepresented among non-respondents, but the direction and extent of any bias cannot be established from the response rate alone. Kuiper (1991) does not provide an adequate analysis of the implications of this 51.1% rate of non-response.

Statistical and conceptual inconsistencies

Failure to properly categorise non-responders is one of a number of inconsistencies in the way Kuiper presents statistical data. Others include unclear denominators and recalculated percentages that effectively obscure the underlying numbers. This complicates independent verification, undermines the transparency of the analysis and creates the impression that the results have been presented more positively than the underlying data would justify.

Clarity and reproducibility are further eroded by the dissertation’s conceptual vagueness in its use of sex, gender and identity. As the translator’s notes emphasise, Kuiper repeatedly confuses sex and gender. Sometimes “gender” seems to refer to biological sex, then to social role, and elsewhere to the individual’s subjective sense of gender identity. For policy that relies on establishing medical indications for treatment, this constitutes a fundamental problem.

Reliance upon patient satisfaction

Given these adverse outcomes and inconsistencies, how did Kuiper and Cohen-Kettenis reach their favourable conclusion from the original evaluation, and why did Kuiper maintain a favourable assessment after the 1990 follow-up? In part, the answer lies in the weight placed on patient self-report. The 1988 paper explicitly acknowledged that its evaluation rested on subjective reports. In the dissertation, subjective satisfaction and self-reported reduction of gender dysphoria likewise carry greater weight in the assessment of therapeutic success than functional or socioeconomic outcomes.

Other outcomes are reported, but are not given adequate weight in the final assessment of overall treatment results. No consideration is given to the possibility that cognitive dissonance might influence reports from patients who have already undergone irreversible medical interventions. This is a potential source of bias, rather than evidence that their reports are necessarily unreliable. From the perspective of evidence-based policy, the central question concerns the definition of efficacy; if serious psychosocial dysfunction does not prompt reconsideration of the effectiveness claim, a discrepancy arises between the reported difficulties and the overall conclusion.

Confirmation bias

Another reason for Kuiper’s discordant conclusions may lie in his attitude towards critics of medical transition. The interpretative passages of the dissertation frame such critics as emotional, religious or irrational. This rhetorical positioning marginalises legitimate scientific and ethical concerns and contrasts sharply with the adverse outcomes documented in his own research. The discrepancy raises questions about confirmation bias and the influence of researchers’ clinical commitments on their interpretation of findings. Establishing the extent of that influence requires examination of how favourable and adverse findings were weighed, rather than assuming bias from the researchers’ institutional affiliations alone.

*Gender team, left to right: Freek Bouman, Jos Megens, Louis Gooren and Bram Kuiper. 1990, photographer unknown, from IHLIA archive and https://withpride.ihlia.nl/story/transgenderkliniek

Conclusion

When studies with the outcomes and limitations outlined above are systematically cited in support of claims of therapeutic benefit, tension arises with the standards of carefulness that apply to health policy. Evidence-based policy requires not only references to historical authority, but also a transparent and complete weighing of benefits, risks and uncertainties.

Non-response at follow-up must be fully documented and analysed through sensitivity analyses. Independent assessments, standardised psychiatric interviews and socio-economic indicators should supplement subjective reports. Researchers must strictly distinguish between sex, gender, identity and role to prevent conceptual confusion in both science and clinical practice. Scientists must acknowledge potential conflicts of interest, especially when authors are simultaneously researchers and practitioners in the clinics they evaluate.

Finally, and most importantly, high mortality and serious psychosocial harm cannot be treated as secondary or peripheral outcomes when they affect a substantial part of the studied population. To maintain a favourable assessment of therapeutic effectiveness in the 1991 dissertation without adequately accounting for the documented mortality raises serious scientific and ethical concerns.

The more cautious formulation “therapeutically effective, but no panacea” albeit slightly closer to reality, still asserts effectiveness without adequately accounting for the seriousness of the documented harm. The deaths of more than 10% of the male-to-female cohort, combined with high rates of complications, unemployment, family disruption and suicide attempts, should not lead to confirmation but to an urgent re-evaluation of the entire treatment model. Failure to do so can lead to disproportionate policy conclusions and insufficient protection of vulnerable patients, and has done so in the past.

Kuiper’s dissertation thus functions less as proof of the effectiveness of gender-changing treatment than as a warning of how scientific zeal, institutional loyalty and conceptual vagueness can obscure the most devastating facts, including the deaths of patients entrusted to care.



1995 — Griet De Cuypere’s dissertation and De Cuypere, Jannes and Rubens’s study

- De Cuypere, G. (1995). Transseksualiteit: Psychiatrische aspecten in het kader van de geslachtsaanpassende behandeling [Doctoral dissertation, Ghent University].

- De Cuypere, G., Jannes, C., & Rubens, R. (1995). Psychosocial functioning of transsexuals in Belgium. Acta Psychiatrica Scandinavica, 91(3), 180–184. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1600-0447.1995.tb09763.x

Introduction

Transseksualiteit: Psychiatrische aspecten in het kader van de geslachtsaanpassende behandeling was published by Griet De Cuypere in 1995. De Cuypere was head of the Ghent gender clinic in Belgium, later becoming a founder member of the European Professional Association for Transgender Health (EPATH). She subsequently served as EPATH’s representative on the board of WPATH and was a co-author of the WPATH Standards of Care Version 8.

This section examines her dissertation alongside Psychosocial functioning of transsexuals in Belgium, published that year with C. Jannes and R. Rubens. Together, these publications raise questions about differential diagnosis, psychiatric vulnerability, the limits of patient autonomy and the responsibilities of clinicians providing irreversible medical interventions.

De Cuypere’s dissertation is chiefly remarkable to contemporary readers for its early identification of critical clinical predicaments within gender-affirming care, predicaments that remain relevant today. De Cuypere identifies dilemmas over the limits of patient autonomy, the ethics of medical consumerism and the challenges of differential diagnosis.

Crucially, she explores problems with what is known as heteroanamnesis; obtaining information about a patient’s history and symptoms from third parties, usually family members or friends, caregivers or healthcare providers. This collateral history is gathered from secondary sources when a patient is unable to provide an accurate, complete, or reliable account of their own health.

Readers familiar with modern debates about medical transition will recognise the significance of this immediately: many gender-distressed people, particularly members of the rapid-onset gender dysphoria (ROGD) cohort, self-report lifelong experiences of gender non-conformity which often do not align with the observations of their family and friends.

As will be shown, De Cuypere emphasises diagnostic caution, maintaining ethical boundaries around patient autonomy and the necessity of heteroanamnesis to verify patient self-report. However, like Kuiper before her, she does not integrate these observations into her conclusions about the efficacy of medical transition. The dilemmas she articulates are not operationalised into a recommendation for more cautious standards of care, generating an internal tension that is relevant to both law and policy.

Instead, as this report will demonstrate, the trend among Dutch and Belgian clinicians at this time is always towards greater permissiveness: differential diagnosis becomes less and less rigorous, objective outcome measures are increasingly replaced by subjective self-report, and the unproven assertion that medical transition is an effective treatment becomes more and more embedded in clinical consciousness as an uncontested fact.

Reanalysis

Differential diagnosis

The first part of De Cuypere’s dissertation presents a wide range of possible explanations for gender-related distress. At first glance, this appears to be an explanatory chapter, establishing the existence of transsexuality while acknowledging uncertainty about its nature and origin. Upon closer reading, however, it consists primarily of hypotheses for which conclusive evidence is not provided. Behavioural indicators, such as “sitting to urinate” for male-to-female patients, are presented without establishing their diagnostic validity, raising questions about reliability and professional standards.

Nonetheless, De Cuypere provides an extensive list of differential diagnoses. She does not present this as her own classification, but explicitly attributes it to Brown (1990). Using the historical terminology reproduced in her dissertation, the list includes:

Primary and secondary transsexuality

Transvestism with depression or regression

Schizophrenia with gender identity problems

Effeminate homosexuals with adjustment disorders

‘Homophobic’ homosexuality

Borderline personality disorder with severe gender identity problems

Dysmorphophobia, a historical term associated with what is now called body dysmorphic disorder

Gender identity disorder, non-transsexual type

Atypical gender identity disorder

Ambiguous gender identity adjustment

Simulation

The significance of this list lies in its recognition that apparently similar requests for medical transition may arise in different clinical circumstances. The request itself does not settle the diagnosis or establish the appropriateness of medical intervention.

The table below demonstrates substantial psychiatric vulnerability at treatment entry, including histories of psychiatric treatment, substance abuse and suicide attempts. Around half of both groups had previously attempted suicide; histories of substance abuse were reported in 50% of male-to-female patients and 62% of female-to-male patients. Nearly three-quarters of the male-to-female group had a personality disorder diagnosis.

Psychiatric vulnerability at treatment entry

The personality disorders diagnosed among male-to-female patients were predominantly borderline pathology. Among female-to-male patients, the three diagnoses comprised two passive-aggressive personality diagnoses and one borderline personality diagnosis. The difference in personality disorder diagnoses between the MtF and FtM groups was statistically significant (p < .05).

Such vulnerability placed a particular responsibility on clinicians to undertake careful differential diagnosis, establish what was driving each patient’s distress, assess whether irreversible intervention was appropriate and provide continuing psychiatric care.

Alternative explanations and potentially transient distress

De Cuypere clearly recognises that the request to undergo medical transition can be dictated by a range of different motives. Her elaboration of a variety of potential etiologies is in contrast with the position taken by most gender clinicians today. It has become standard practice to attribute gender-related distress exclusively to an innate mismatch between the patient’s internal and subjective sense of ‘gender identity’ and their sexed body.

Etiologies that propose a more complex causal picture, in which transgender ideation may be influenced by comorbid mental health conditions, internalised homophobia or social and cultural factors, are often strongly rejected or even condemned as ‘transphobic’. This is the root of the ‘diagnostic overshadowing’ identified by the Cass Review.

Also by contrast with her modern-day colleagues, De Cuypere recognises some presentations of gender-related distress as potentially transient.

For example:

In both transvestites and homosexuals, the desire for gender change has the quality of a magical escape from a specific life crisis, in which there is a temporary strong dissatisfaction with the assigned gender role. When the crisis passes, this desire also fades (Newman 1974).

This recognition of potential transience is accompanied by a parallel recognition that not all forms of gender-related distress constitute an indication for medical transition.

For example, De Cuypere notes on page 94:

Thus, psychotic decompensation, a depression or an addiction problem is recognised as an indication of doubt or of a lack of possibilities to proceed with the transformation. This leads to discontinuation of treatment.

Likewise, she argues that transvestism (catalogued in DSM-III-R as a sexual disorder) is definitely to be considered a differential diagnosis ruling out medical transition. While transvestites may experience feelings of gender dysphoria in addition to sexual arousal from crossdressing, De Cuypere presents their desire for cross-sex identification as temporary and therefore a contraindication for sex reassignment surgery.

Although De Cuypere clearly recognises the importance of differential diagnosis in deciding who is an appropriate candidate for medical transition, the text does not make clear how these observations were translated into structured verification mechanisms for use in clinical practice. It identifies circumstances in which treatment should be discontinued, but does not make clear how these judgements were translated into structured monitoring and consistently applied decision criteria. It is also the case that De Cuypere assumes the objective existence of the ‘true transsexual’, a person with an innately mismatched ‘gender identity’ who will definitely benefit from medical transition, a hypothesis that has never been proven.

Patient self-report and heteroanamnesis

In part two of De Cuypere’s text, she describes the diagnostic trajectory step by step. She explains that her clinic uses the Verschoor and Poortinga Questionnaire to assess patients with gender-related distress. This questionnaire is described as “a very extensive and structured interview based on the biographical questionnaire for transsexuals and transvestites.” However, De Cuypere is aware of the potential for inaccuracy in patient self-report.

On page 35 she writes:

What makes diagnosis even more difficult is that, in order to easily obtain a positive recommendation for SRS from psychologists and psychiatrists, the proband (usually the heterosexual transsexual) does indeed distort the data regarding the onset of gender dysphoria, cross-dressing, sexual attraction etc... with the intention of approximating the anamnesis and characteristics of the “classic” transsexual (Blanchard et al. 1985).

And on page 92 De Cuypere notes:

Some persons who present at the gender identity clinic consultation are familiar with the crucial anamnestic data of a transsexual life history and can therefore interpret them well during the initial conversations. That is why certain centres are of the opinion that the data must be checked for accuracy by heteroanamnesis from family, friends and acquaintances, as well as data from contacts with healthcare providers (Brown, 1989). In addition, internal controls can be built into the interview by, for example, questioning anamnestic data more than once and in different ways (Brown, 1989).

This indicates an explicit recognition of the risk of unreliable self-reporting and positions verification by third parties as an apparently vital part of the diagnostic process.

Impact upon family members

Conferring with members of the patient’s social environment is also identified by De Cuypere as necessary to protect the rights and interests of others, particularly in the case of married patients with children:

Patient autonomy is based on the ideal of freedom of every human being. However, this freedom is limited by the limitation of the freedom of the other human being. Based on this proposition, a clear distinction must be made between unmarried transsexuals and transsexuals who are married and have children. In the case of unmarried transsexuals, SRS therapy raises no additional questions. In the case of married transsexuals with or without children, SRS therapy can cause a clear infringement on the lives of the other family members. It is therefore obvious that social intervention must take place here. The environment must be involved in the request for and treatment of the transsexual. Since children remain the most vulnerable partners in this setting, legal coverage will be preferred (divorce, supervision of the allocation of children). Psychological support for the environment must be entrusted to the psychiatrist/psychologist. However, it is the transsexual who must bring the environment into contact with the care provider.

In such cases, she considers social intervention necessary and argues for involvement of the social environment, including legal measures such as divorce or supervision of custody arrangements. Later chapters indicate that such intervention often reveals families thrown into crisis by the choices of the trans-identified patient.

For example, on page 86 De Cuypere states:

15% (all MtF transsexuals) had no contact whatsoever with their family anymore; precisely because of their gender problem they had been abandoned by their family. The operation hardly changed this attitude. 20% of our transsexuals received very little support from their family, both before and after the operation (Table 13).

Such conflicts are understood by many today as iatrogenic harm, defined as harms caused either directly or indirectly by medical intervention itself, although De Cuypere does not appear to explicitly recognise this. Another publication from this time period, Hij, anders zij, published in 1992 by Riekje van Leeuwen, Irma Dakman and Germaine Nijsten, told the stories of the wives and children of Dutch transsexuals for the first time, making clear the detrimental impact that medical transition can have on the transsexual individual’s wider social network.

In interviews, structural points of tension are described, such as the marginalisation of partners in treatment processes, sometimes involving manipulative practices (such as gaslighting in cases described by De Vaal), instances of psychiatric comorbidity and personality disorders and outcomes often characterised by loneliness and limited improvement in quality of life.

Medical consumerism

Another critical ethical issue identified in De Cuypere’s text is the question of medical consumerism. On page 31, De Cuypere states that transsexual persons do not leave the choice of treatment to the doctor, but actively demand physical transformation themselves. According to her, this means that the necessary motivation for psychotherapeutic treatment aimed at reducing gender dysphoria is lacking, because the patient and therapist pursue different therapeutic goals:

The transsexual person does not leave the choice of treatment to the doctor, but demands a physical transformation themselves. This immediately puts an end to any psychotherapeutic treatment (that wishes to bend gender dysphoria), since the motivation for talking treatment, a must for this form of therapy, is completely absent. The patient and therapist clearly have different therapy goals in mind.

De Cuypere explicitly places this phenomenon within the framework of ‘medical consumerism’, in which care shifts from clinically indicated treatment to demand-driven service provision. Medical consumerism can lead to overtreatment when trans-identifying persons systematically refuse psychotherapy and demand direct somatic interventions, such as hormones or surgery. Through ‘doctor shopping’ and the informed consent model, the patients bypass clinical gatekeepers, often driven by ideological pressure or market incentives within private clinics. De Cuypere explicitly rejects this orientation on page 36, emphasising professional responsibility above purely demand-driven interventions:

Medical practice can never be performed purely technically and on demand. The physician is not an engineer of the body, but a ‘care provider’ who masters a technical skill. Reference can be made here to the position taken by both the American Medical Association and English physicians in connection with the absolute prohibition on technical participation of physicians in judicial executions. There is a clear consensus that, at the end of the twentieth century, a physician cannot participate in such practices. (Truog and Brennan 1993).

This passage emphasises that medical interventions may not be provided solely on the basis of demand, but require professional judgement, proportionality and ethical consideration. The physician retains an active duty of care, and the commercialisation of treatment is recognised as a source of legal and ethical risks, particularly when patient well-being becomes subordinate to market incentives.

On page 37 De Cuypere emphasises outcome requirements and the limitations of medical consumerism:

‘...a choice for SRS treatment in a transsexual will ensure reintegration into society, with certainly afterwards an increased quality of life. In summary, we are of the opinion that the transsexual who desires transsexualisation is, according to us, a patient and not a customer...’

This statement establishes a theoretical standard of care: interventions are ethically and legally justified only if they demonstrably improve quality of life. Physicians are obliged to assess proportionality, weigh risks and benefits and document expected outcomes, in accordance with the principles of informed consent and professional accountability. The distinction between patients and customers underlines that medical judgement cannot be made fully subordinate to patient preference without taking clinical suitability, safety and legal responsibility into account.

Conclusion

The necessity of heteroanamnesis, the need to consider the impact of medical transition on the patient’s family, and the importance for clinicians of retaining a discerning rather than purely commercial role in the diagnostic process are all presented by De Cuypere as supporting the duty of care and limiting iatrogenic risks.

However, the degree of influence that these considerations actually had on final diagnostic decisions is not at all clear. De Cuypere’s text emphasises their theoretical importance, without operationalising them in practice.

For instance, page 96 lists “reasons for refusal of treatment”. Reasons given include: ‘transvestism, lesbian issues, too young, psychiatric problems’. Counterfactual heteroanamnesis or adverse effects on the patient’s social environment are not explicitly listed as reasons to refuse treatment. This omission raises questions about the actual weight given to verification by third parties, and about whether the considerations outlined by De Cuypere were ever actually applied as substantive checks or merely as a formal, procedural requirement.

In personal email correspondence with De Cuypere, the author of this report sought further information about how her observations were incorporated into the diagnostic trajectory in practice. Her answer highlights the trend towards greater permissiveness among gender clinicians at the time, and the growing reliance on unverified patient self-report at the expense of objective diagnostic procedures:

That publication is already 30 years old now... a lot has changed since then! In the beginning of our operation (UZ Gent) we were very cautious regarding irreversible treatments, because we were afraid of regretters. The team wanted an impeccable reputation. As we gained more experience, and more input from the ‘patients’ was allowed, we became much more flexible.

The following email exchange with Bram Kuiper, a clinician at the Amsterdam gender clinic in the 1980s and 90s, likewise confirms that ‘flexibility’ was rapidly becoming the norm at this time:

In the period I worked with the gender team (1987–2000), no standard heteroanamnesis was taken with adults. With children and adolescents (at UMCU) that was the case. Incidentally, we spoke with relatives (mainly partners or parents), not from a diagnostic or truth-finding point of view, but more to discuss whether and how a real-life-test period could best be carried out. For us, the client’s story was always leading. And I think we had such an enormously experienced team and conducted intensive internal consultation that we were quite good at determining when a story was not authentic, made up, etc.

As the data demonstrate, this is an extremely vulnerable clinical cohort. The caution emphasised by De Cuypere in her 1995 book seems to have been largely theoretical, rapidly giving way to a conviction that patient self-report and clinical ‘experience’ were all that were necessary to diagnose gender dysphoria and recommend medical transition.

Life-altering medical procedures came to be delivered on the basis of the undocumented intuitions of gender clinicians, apparently working without structured diagnostic tools, with minimal consideration of the patient’s wider social environment and with little regard for the erosion of ethical clinical judgement by a model of demand-driven consumer medicine. The ‘informed consent only’ model of care promoted by organisations like WPATH today was the logical end point of this loosening and de-professionalising of gender care in the 1990s.

1997 — The Introduction of the Utrecht Gender Dysphoria Scale (UGDS)

- Cohen-Kettenis, P. T., & van Goozen, S. H. M. (1997). Sex reassignment of adolescent transsexuals: A follow-up study. Journal of the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, 36(2), 263–271. https://doi.org/10.1097/00004583-199702000-00017.

- McGuire, J. K., et al. (2020). Utrecht Gender Dysphoria Scale–Gender Spectrum (UGDS-GS): Construct validity among transgender, nonbinary, and LGBQ samples. International Journal of Transgender Health, 21(2), 194–208. https://doi.org/10.1080/26895269.2020.1723460.

The Utrecht Gender Dysphoria Scale (UGDS) is a self-report questionnaire designed to measure gender dysphoria in adolescents and adults. The scale conceptualizes gender dysphoria as the degree of dissatisfaction or stress that a person experiences as a result of incongruence between their ‘gender identity’ and their biological sex.

Prior to the official publication of the UGDS by Peggy Cohen-Kettenis in 1997, Verschoor and Poortinga’s 149-item questionnaire was the instrument primarily used in the clinical assessment of gender-related distress. While valid criticisms can certainly be made of the Verschoor questionnaire, it was nonetheless an extensive differential diagnostic instrument, developed to systematically map complex psychiatric comorbidity in trans-identified people.

Its greater robustness lay precisely in this differential-diagnostic purpose: it was designed to identify alternative explanations and clinically relevant comorbidities before irreversible interventions were considered, whereas the UGDS measures only the intensity of self-reported dysphoria and contains no items that probe alternative causes or psychiatric differential diagnosis.

By contrast, the original UGDS consisted of 12 short questions, with separate versions for males (UGDS-M) and females (UGDS-F), intended to quantify experiences of gender-related distress using a five-point Likert scale. In 2020, the instrument was revised to better align with a broader spectrum of theorized gender identities. The resulting Utrecht Gender Dysphoria Scale – Gender Spectrum (UGDS-GS) has 18 items that attempt to measure gender dysphoria independently of binary categories of male or female.

The UGDS is simply far less informative as an assessment tool than its predecessor, the Verschoor questionnaire. Even so, it has found international use as the go-to measure of gender-related distress.

It is used as a standard in clinical settings and research projects, including many longitudinal studies on the development of gender dysphoria and the effects of medical interventions such as puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones. Its introduction signals another step towards the progressive loosening of safeguards around medical transition that took place in the Netherlands in the 1990s, and which led to the informed-consent model of care now used internationally.

Reanalysis

The male version of the UGDS shows a pattern of highly suggestive wording that immediately calls into question its clinical utility. The items Q1, Q8 and Q12 explicitly imply suicidal thoughts by suggesting a wish not to exist. The items Q2, Q3, Q5, Q6, Q10 and Q11 frame gender-related distress in terms of despair and self-rejection. The cumulative effect is strongly normative and emotionally charged, exceeding what is appropriate for a diagnostic or screening questionnaire that is presented as objective.

While the female version is noticeably more restrained, there is still wording centred on themes such as despair, self-rejection or suicidal thoughts. The items Q2, Q6 and Q11 contain language that unnecessarily evokes negative or hopeless associations. Such formulations carry the risk of evoking existential distress without a direct clinical support framework being present. They raise concerns about the possibility of reinforcing feelings of worthlessness or hopelessness.

The suggestive wording of the UGDS has strong parallels with the dynamics of the recovered memory movement, in which well-meaning therapists repeatedly encouraged patients to “try to remember” traumatic memories that they had supposedly ‘suppressed’. It is now widely recognised that this led to the construction of false memories, often of horrifying sexual abuse by a family member of the patient, for which there was no supporting evidence.

Families were torn apart by accusations based on recovered memories that were actually an artefact of the therapeutic steering inherent to recovered memory therapy. Likewise, the combination of professional authority, suggestive instruments and expectation patterns in patients completing the UGDS may contribute to a self-reinforcing narrative with potentially harmful psychological consequences.

Suggestive wording around suicide in the UGDS also raises concern about coercive reasoning and expectation formation. The often-cited formulation, “Would you rather have a living daughter or a dead son?” does not appear to have been limited to individual clinical conversations, but has instead been implicitly embedded in assessment instruments such as the UGDS.

Questions about the reliability of self-reported suicidality also arise from an account in The Protocol, a podcast by The New York Times. In it, ‘patient zero’, whose case helped establish the puberty blocker treatment model, reported having been believed to be suicidal by the doctors before medical transition was subsequently provided.

In addition to suggestive wording, both UGDS-M and UGDS-F contain items that constitute clear cases of circular reasoning. In relation to UGDS-M, Q4 and Q7 present statements that any individual presenting to a gender clinic might be expected to strongly endorse; failing to do so would probably exclude referral in the first place. Likewise, Q1, Q3, Q4, Q5, Q7 and Q12 of the UGDS-F are circularly formulated, potentially eliciting high agreement among people seeking medical transition. These items may have limited discriminatory power between different clinical presentations and cannot, on their own, establish the appropriateness of medical transition.

In both scales, some items are plainly absurd, ambiguous and conceptually incoherent. Take Q10 in the UGDS-F, for example, which asks female respondents to rate how much they enjoy menstruating. Given that menstruation is rarely experienced as pleasant, even by people who do not have gender dysphoria, this question must be regarded as minimally informative and conceptually weak.

Likewise, in both scales, Q9 is ethically problematic, relying on implicit sex role stereotypes and improbable behavioural assumptions which undermine both face validity and interpretative credibility.

The logical absurdities enabled by the UGDS are amply demonstrated in a 2011 trial of medical transition procedures conducted by de Vries. Prior to commencing treatment, participants answered the UGDS on the basis of biological sex. Female respondents answered UGDS-F, while male respondents completed UGDS-M. After treatment, however, the questionnaires were administered on the basis of ‘gender identity’, so that female respondents completed UGDS-M (which includes questions about erections) while male respondents completed UGDS-F (which includes questions about menstruation).

As men do not menstruate and women do not experience erections, the answers to these questions are logically meaningless. These sex-specific items may no longer measure the same experiences after the questionnaires are switched, potentially inflating the perceived positive outcomes of treatment.

Conclusion

The broader Verschoor and Poortinga questionnaire gave way to the UGDS in clinical practice and this represents a decisive moment in the history of gender-affirming care. For all its inadequacies, the Verschoor questionnaire was an extensive differential-diagnostic instrument with considerable functional scope. It was precisely designed to forestall poor treatment outcomes by identifying clinically relevant comorbidities. By contrast, the UGDS is a short, suggestive and self-confirming questionnaire of striking methodological weakness. Critically, it bypassed the heteroanamnesis identified by De Cuypere as necessary for differential diagnosis, relying entirely on self-report. The ascendancy of the UGDS reflects the broader shift in gender medicine at the time, from thorough diagnostic analysis to the standardised, superficial assessment we see today.

In personal correspondence with Peggy Cohen-Kettenis, the author of this report attempted to clarify why the UGDS replaced the Verschoor questionnaire. Her brief reply was as follows:

The UGDS is a scale — such an instrument has good psychometric properties. The other list [the Verschoor questionnaire] is simply a collection of loose questions.

Relegating the Verschoor questionnaire to “a collection of loose questions” cannot change the simple fact that a methodologically weak instrument was allowed to replace a considerably more robust and comprehensive assessment framework. The “good psychometric properties” of the UGDS are not substantiated in her reply with concrete data on reliability, validity or discriminatory power. This is not only analytically unsatisfying but also has direct implications for the accuracy of clinical assessment and treatment. Claims about psychometric quality must be linked to explicit and testable criteria, and not solely to terminology or conventional classification. Instead, complexity and caution were abandoned in favour of a diagnostic instrument that institutionalised and entrenched the prejudices and assumptions of clinicians at the time, coming to influence policy and ethical debates despite its lack of scientific grounding.

1996 — Transseksualiteit, Report of the Lindeboom Institute

- Jochemsen, H. (Ed.). (1996). Transseksualiteit. Een bespreking vanuit medisch, ethisch, psychologisch en pastoraal opzicht met het oog op hulpverlening en pastoraat (Rapport nr. 13). Prof. dr. G.A. Lindeboom Instituut.

- Lothstein, L. M. (1980). The adolescent gender dysphoric patient: An approach to treatment and management. Journal of Pediatric Psychology, 5(1), 93–109. https://doi.org/10.1093/jpepsy/5.1.93.

Introduction

So far, this report has examined texts and diagnostic instruments that are still cited in support of medical transition today, some 30 years after they were first published. Despite their methodological weaknesses and failure to translate identified ethical and clinical challenges into appropriately cautious practice guidelines, these are all texts that support the ideological project of medicalising gender non-conformity. Now, however, we step back one year to the Lindeboom Report, published in 1996 by Prof. Dr. G.A. Lindeboom Institute. It is a document that is rarely, if ever, referenced in modern-day policy documents and guidelines.

A major ethical argument in the Lindeboom Report concerns the limits of medicine. Physicians have a responsibility to treat illness and alleviate suffering, but this does not give them an unlimited responsibility to deliver happiness or personal fulfilment. A patient’s conviction that an intervention will make life better does not, by itself, establish that it is medically indicated. When health becomes confused with happiness, medicine acquires a quasi-religious role; the physician is expected to resolve dissatisfaction with life through treatment.

Reanalysis

Like De Cuypere’s earlier work, the Lindeboom Report provides extensive details about differential diagnosis, listing a large number of conditions that may present gender-dysphoria-like symptoms and emphasising that somatic treatment is not indicated in these cases. However, the Report goes much further than De Cuypere in criticising what was then a growing trend to diagnose gender dysphoria without reference to objective medical criteria and to rely instead on the subjective self-report of patients.

In particular, the Report highlights a gap in the literature available at the time, namely the striking failure to integrate established theories of developmental psychology into the diagnostic paradigm. The report rightly notes that Erik H. Erikson’s theories of identity development, which characterise adolescence as a period of tension between identity formation and role confusion, are critically relevant to the diagnosis of gender dysphoria in young people. When identity foreclosure cannot be distinguished from a stable trans identity, the diagnostic basis for considering somatic interventions carefully and proportionally is clearly lacking.

Yet the Report highlights that Erikson’s theories play no role in diagnostic practice. It is remarkable how gender identity difficulties appear to be treated as completely independent of broader developmental processes. The Report goes much further than De Cuypere in insisting that these considerations be integrated into a more rigorous approach to differential diagnosis. These critiques raise an enduring question about how clinicians distinguish gender-related distress and/or transgender ideation from other difficulties and determine when somatic intervention is appropriate. Thirty years after its publication, the report’s concerns remain relevant wherever patient self-report takes precedence over careful differential diagnosis and consideration of alternative explanations for distress.

The Lindeboom Report is particularly acute in commenting on the ethical questions surrounding the role and responsibilities of the clinician, an issue that De Cuypere had also observed. Again, the Report is far more assertive in its conclusions, insisting that medical intervention must take place on the basis of a medical-professional indication, and not solely on the basis of what the client wants. Consent is necessary, but the fact that the client consents does not by itself provide a legitimate basis for intervention. The Report suggests that a threefold justification is required to warrant intervention: medical professional, ethical and legal. It is worth quoting the Report’s discussion of the limited task of the physician at some length:

This position entails recognition of the limited task and responsibility of the physician. Health in the sense of a situation of complete physical, mental and social well-being may provide a regulative idea for government health care and welfare policy, but it can never be the concrete treatment goal of medical practice. This would mean too strong an identification of health with salvation in the sense of happiness and life fulfillment and would give medical action a religious charge [...] A medical art that does not have its own professional ethics easily becomes an instrument of the prevailing ideology. History gives several examples that show how dangerous and harmful that can be.

In very simple language: the physician has a limited task. A physician must make people better, not make someone completely happy in life. If we nevertheless ask that of physicians, we act as if health is the same as happiness. Then it almost seems as if the physician must “save” someone’s life in a big, almost religious sense. As a result, people think that physicians can do more than is really the case. And that can be dangerous. It can make the patient’s freedom smaller and also affect who someone wants to be, or who they believe they can become. If physicians do not follow their own rules and proper professional ethics, they can easily become a conduit for whatever ideas prevail at that particular historical moment.

Turning to the most appropriate treatment for gender-related distress, the Lindeboom Report presents an extensive discussion of the existing literature on the efficacy of psychotherapy. The report’s discussion is a reminder that psychotherapy has a history in the treatment of gender-related distress, including attempts to relieve distress without medical transition. WPATH’s Standards of Care Version 8 acknowledge that psychotherapy may be helpful, yet oppose interventions aimed at changing gender identity or expression to become congruent with birth sex, describing these as ‘reparative’ or ‘conversion’ therapy. This creates a tension over therapeutic goals; how should clinicians distinguish prohibited identity-change efforts from patient-led psychotherapy aimed at becoming comfortable with birth sex?

This report has already outlined De Cuypere’s view that psychotherapy aimed at reducing gender dysphoria is not feasible, when patients seeking medical transition lack motivation for that therapeutic approach, and Kuiper’s conclusion that medical transition is a superior approach, without substantively addressing why psychotherapy—a much less invasive, reversible and safer option—would be structurally inferior.

On the contrary, the Lindeboom Report reviews studies and case histories from the 1970s and 1980s suggesting that psychotherapy could substantially relieve feelings of gender-related distress for some patients, sometimes leading to a reduction or disappearance of the desire to medically transition. For example, the Report refers to international literature, including Lothstein (1980), which often links gender dysphoria in adolescents to underlying borderline and narcissistic personality disorders. As summarised in the Lindeboom Report, Lothstein questions whether sex reassignment surgery is the appropriate treatment, and argues precisely for intensive, psychodynamically oriented psychotherapy. He calls the widespread assumption that transsexuality “is resistant to psychiatric treatment” a myth: experienced caregivers have hardly seriously attempted this, and where it was done, the results often proved hopeful.

Conclusion

The Lindeboom Report raises an ethical question that remains relevant; what distinguishes treatment for illness from medical intervention intended to deliver happiness or personal fulfilment? Its argument places responsibility on clinicians to establish a medical indication, consider alternatives and judge whether intervention is proportionate. Patient consent is necessary, but cannot carry that responsibility alone. The report’s conclusion makes the stakes explicit;

Serious doubts must be expressed as to whether the institutionalised offer of sex-change interventions falls within the normative boundaries of the medical art as a professional practice. Where these boundaries are not observed, medicine becomes an instrument of control over life and the removal of all suffering. The removal or alleviation of suffering is important, but without professional norms the medical art becomes violent. Suffering is interpreted ever more broadly, and sex-change interventions constitute a step on that road – a road of over-estimation of the medical art, excessive medicalisation and dehumanisation. (pp. 131–132; English translation)

Applied to medical transition, this argument raises the question of whether intervention rests on a defensible clinical indication or on an expectation of fulfilment that medicine cannot reasonably promise.

1997 — Cohen-Kettenis and van Goozen, Sex reassignment of adolescent transsexuals: A follow-up study



- Cohen-Kettenis, P. T., & van Goozen, S. H. M. (1997). Sex reassignment of adolescent transsexuals: A follow-up study. Journal of the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, 36(2), 263–271. https://doi.org/10.1097/00004583-199702000-00017.

In 1997, Cohen-Kettenis and van Goozen published a follow-up study specifically examining patients who began treatment in adolescence and subsequently underwent surgery. The study has since become an important reference in support of medical transition for adolescents and has been cited as early empirical evidence that this approach can produce favourable outcomes in carefully selected cases.

The significance of the move into adolescent treatment must be understood against the findings already discussed. Earlier studies had documented deaths, substantial psychiatric difficulties, physical challenges, relationship difficulties, unemployment and residential instability as well as persistent uncertainty about long-term outcomes.



Nonetheless, earlier intervention offered the prospect of preventing irreversible pubertal changes, particularly the masculinising effects of male puberty. The hope was that making it easier to pass as the other sex would improve later outcomes.

Whether this would also improve long-term psychological health, relationships and social functioning remained to be established. Thus, rather than resolving the uncertainties surrounding adult treatment first, the clinical research team chose to extend these medical interventions into adolescence.

The researchers followed 22 patients selected according to stringent clinical criteria at the Utrecht gender clinic. The patients were assessed at least one year after surgery, and their outcomes were compared with their own pre-treatment scores. According to the authors, gender dysphoria had resolved, psychological and social functioning scores were generally within the normal range, and none of the patients reported regret about their decision to undergo sex reassignment.

However, several important limitations need to be considered. The sample was small, and there was no untreated comparison group, limiting the extent to which causal conclusions could be drawn or the findings generalised. Furthermore, the study included only highly selected patients who had completed the entire treatment process, further limiting the generalisability of the findings. Participants were assessed between one and five years after surgery. One to five years is a short observation period for assessing the durability of outcomes from interventions with lifelong consequences. It cannot establish whether the absence of regret persisted over subsequent decades, or whether later complications and changing life circumstances altered patients’ assessments of their decisions. Favourable postoperative findings should therefore not be treated as evidence that benefits persist over subsequent decades.

Biggs’s review, first published online in 2022, states that the original cohort of 22 patients had not subsequently been followed up.

Conclusion of Dutch Leak #1

The introduction to this report posed a question: given all the red flags about medical transition identified in the early literature, how was paediatric gender medicine able to spread beyond the Netherlands and conquer the world? Reanalysis of the early literature allows us to go some way towards answering that question.

High rates of mortality, suicidality, health problems, unemployment and family breakdown among people who medically transitioned were evident in data published in the early 1990s. Researchers such as Kuiper and Cohen-Kettenis nevertheless reached favourable conclusions about the efficacy of medical transition. This was achieved primarily through methodological choices: the prioritisation of patient self-report over objective functional and socio-economic outcome measures, limited analysis of loss to follow-up, and the relative under-weighting of serious adverse outcomes (including mortality) in the overall assessment of therapeutic benefit. In effect, medical transition could be deemed successful if the patient reported satisfaction, even when mental and physical health, relationships and employment prospects remained poor.

This approach was subsequently extended to adolescent patients. In 1997, Cohen-Kettenis and van Goozen published the first follow-up study specifically examining adolescents who had undergone sex reassignment. Its findings were presented as favourable: gender dysphoria had resolved, psychological and social functioning scores were generally within the normal range, and none of the 22 patients reported regret.

However, these conclusions were based on a highly selected group assessed between one and five years after surgery. The study had no untreated comparison group, and, according to Biggs’s review, first published online in 2022, the original cohort had not subsequently been followed up. It therefore provided no evidence about the durability of these outcomes over the longer term. Nevertheless, this study became an important early reference in support of medical transition for adolescents, illustrating how favourable short-term findings in a small, carefully selected cohort could acquire a much broader significance in the development of paediatric gender medicine.

The replacement of the Verschoor and Poortinga questionnaire with the Utrecht Gender Dysphoria Scale in 1997 institutionalised and legitimised the practice of assessing outcomes on the basis of subjective patient self-report. A comprehensive assessment tool, specifically designed for the purpose of differential diagnosis, was pushed out of use by a brief, conceptually incoherent scale rooted in sex stereotypes. Clinicians such as De Cuypere, who had once noted that patient self-report needed to be carefully verified through heteroanamnesis conducted with the patient’s family and social contacts, later adopted a more flexible approach. As Bram Kuiper put it, “the client’s story was always leading”. Clinical experience in recognising gender dysphoria, combined with the patient’s expressed desire for medical transition, came to be viewed as a sufficient basis for diagnosis and life-altering intervention.

Where clinicians had once felt it necessary to consider how gender medicine intersected with the growth of medical consumerism and the ethical and professional responsibilities of the doctor, the literature increasingly presented medical transition as the appropriate, and often the only, way to help gender-distressed people. Research from the 1970s and 1980s suggested that psychotherapy could help some patients without medical transition.

The Lindeboom Report challenged the rationale for irreversible intervention. This evidence and these objections demanded an answer. Patient demand and declarations of satisfaction were not an adequate justification for these radical medical interventions. In addition, selective use of the literature and circular self-citation among advocates of gender medicine created a false consensus that medical transition was appropriate, ethical and safe. It was this entrenched and unproven ideological view which was ultimately exported from the Netherlands to the rest of the world, where it continues to harm vulnerable people today.

The Netherlands exported a treatment model while fundamental questions about its outcomes remained unanswered. The deaths, psychiatric difficulties, and damaged lives were already in the literature. So were the arguments for caution and the accounts of other approaches. Faced with all this, clinicians extended treatment into adolescence. They had not established lasting benefit in adults; they proceeded to intervene in children.

Download the Dutch Leaks #1 PDF



The Dutch Leaks #2 and #3 will be published soon. Visit The Genspect Netherlands website for more on gender medicine in the Netherlands.