Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sufeitzy's avatar
Sufeitzy
12h

Interesting walk-through and the report has seeds of some great but unexplored ideas.

Adolescent transition to adult sexual identity formation, and the rejection or fear of sex is quickly disposed in the discussion, when I’d argue that it’s central to what is happening. The Dutch didn’t just ignore it, the concept doesn’t even seem to exist, even when it’s the simplest possible explanation. The concept that an adolescent who doesn’t want to be sex A is utterly different from an adolescent who wants to be sex B is the failure point.

Second, these folks don’t have the ideas they need to dissect the phenomenon itself, properly called sex mimicry. It is a compulsion, at least, and also a fixation or delusion.

All through the report, the compulsion drives loss of family, friendships, work, housing and health.

Why do people not connect this to many other intense compulsions which do the same, from anorexia to alcoholism.

It’s all just ready to surface if they would change their perspective just slightly, and see the behaviors as evidence of what we can understand without complex categories.

Reply
Share

Ready for more?

© 2026 Genspect · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.