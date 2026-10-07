Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

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fehmuhnist's avatar
fehmuhnist
Oct 7

The Misogyny Task Force needs to focus on stopping male violence, not protecting women from misogyny, however they define it. This is obvious to anyone who is even remotely feminist.

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