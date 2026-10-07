UK Women and Equalities minister, Bridget Phillipson, wants women to “live lives of opportunity, of freedom, and not to have to worry about whether they feel safe.” In a recent interview on Sky TV, the minister explained why the government has just launched the National Taskforce for Tackling Misogyny. She said that it “will tackle some of the attitudes that we’ve seen develop, particularly in recent years” and which she had thought were a thing of the past.

Politicians, academics and representatives of women’s organisations will sit round a table and talk about how misogynistic attitudes develop and become normalised, and how the government, local authorities, and other organisations can prevent this. Schools, workplaces, social media platforms, and real-life communities will be investigated, though no formal terms of reference are available yet, much less any suggestion of what could possibly be tried that hasn’t been tried before.

Notably, Ms Phillipson has not mentioned one particular phenomenon that has preoccupied many of us concerned with women’s rights: the widespread adoption of gender ideology throughout the public sphere. Since 2025, when the Supreme Court ruled that the terms ‘woman’ and ‘man’, as used in UK equality legislation, refer to biological females and males, institutions ranging from local councils to the NHS and the police have shamelessly ignored the ruling. Meanwhile, certain sections of the population have displayed an unseemly desperation to overturn it.

Early in September, a motion proclaiming that “trans women are women, trans men are men”, was passed overwhelming at the Liberal Democrats’ annual conference. The motion condemned as “discriminatory and unworkable” the government guidance, which specifies that single-sex services should be organised around biological sex rather than a person’s “acquired gender”.

Share

An almost identical motion was passed at the Trades Union Congress, which “unequivocally condemns” the guidance and commits 5.3 million trade unionists to campaign for a change in the law in favour of gender self-declaration.

At their conference this week, members of the Green Party of England and Wales will debate a motion proposing, in all seriousness, that trans-identifying male athletes be allowed to compete in women’s sports.

And, because men – whatever they claim to be – were barred from attending the Labour Party’s Women's Conference last week, all eleven affiliated trade unions boycotted it, and a few protesters stood outside the conference building thrusting leaflets at attendees and lamenting the unfairness of it all.

Those of us who’ve been following the tribunal case brought by Scottish nurse, Sandie Peggie, against the world’s largest nursing trade union, the Royal College of Nursing, have been horrified to hear about the treatment meted out to members and staff who wouldn’t toe the transgender lobby’s line, while police forces around the country have been allowing detained suspects to choose their own gender.

The failure of so many to grasp what seems to be such a simple and obvious truth—that women need some things to be for females only—feels like a lack of basic human empathy, and even, dare I say it, misogyny. However, whether Ms Phillipson would agree is unclear, as the taskforce has not offered a definition of 'misogyny', nor of 'woman', for that matter.

Responses from women’s organisations are typified by this one from Women’s Aid, stating the obvious:

“We expect the taskforce will generate important insights and recommendations about how misogyny is changing and how we respond. But crucially, its work must happen alongside action now.

“We already know a great deal about what makes a difference. That means properly funding specialist women’s services; ensuring women can access justice and have confidence in the police and other institutions designed to protect them; investing seriously in prevention and education; and supporting women and girls to recover and rebuild their lives after abuse.”

Those invited to the taskforce table include Girlguiding and the End Violence Against Women coalition (EVAW), which describes itself as an “intersectional feminist organisation”. EVAW’s current membership numbers 174 organisations, but groups who’ve spent years campaigning to hold onto women’s sex-based rights and protections are conspicuously absent from the membership list.

One participant in the taskforce who has drawn the ire of sex realists on social media is the Labour Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, who frequently proclaims her support for the “trans community”. Presumably Ms Brabin was invited because of her admirable work in setting up the UK’s first Women’s Safety Unit in 2024. This is a multi-agency team whose mission is to tackle violence against women and girls – and against men who claim to be women or girls – across West Yorkshire.

We can but hope that something good will come out of the Misogyny Task Force. But given the wilful blindness to the harm caused towards women and girls by the adoption of “gender neutral” policies, and the lack of will for some of the most powerful institutions to get their own houses in order, I won’t be holding my breath.

Sources in chronological order

Sky TV interview https://news.sky.com/story/no-woman-should-have-to-curb-ambitions-out-of-fear-national-taskforce-to-tackle-misogyny-launched-13589964

Councils and NHS https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2026/08/19/trans-activist-british-institutions/

Police https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2026/01/28/police-force-lets-suspects-choose-their-gender/

Liberal Democrat motion https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2026/sep/21/lib-dems-reject-ruling-transgender-people-brighton-conference

Trades Union Congress motion https://congress.tuc.org.uk/motion-17-oppose-the-ehrc-code-of-practice-services-public-functions-and-associations/

Green Party motion https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2026/08/31/green-party-biological-men-compete-women-sport-conference/

Protest against Labour women https://metro.co.uk/2026/09/24/inside-protests-threaten-derail-burnhams-first-labour-conference-this-weekend-29645809/

Government launches National Taskforce for Tackling Misogyny https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-launches-national-taskforce-for-tackling-misogyny

Women’s Aid statement https://womensaid.org.uk/womens-aid-responds-to-the-governments-new-national-taskforce-on-misogyny/

Genspect publishes a variety of authors with different perspectives. Any opinions expressed in this article are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect Genspect’s official position. For more on Genspect, visit our FAQs.