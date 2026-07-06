Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

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EyesOpen's avatar
EyesOpen
5h

It is unconscionable that anyone considers removing healthy body parts of minors or vulnerable adults as ethical medicine.

Maybe humor will wake sleeping people up: ‘We amputated penises and breasts, and now the patients have no penises and breasts anymore, so the treatment was a success!’ Removing breasts and male genitalia doesn't solve mental health issues or address underlying comorbidities. Remember the oath of "First, do no harm."

Reparations are needed for the incredible harm being perpetuated by clinics and practitioners that continue justifying cosmetically altering our kids while ignoring their root cause of distress.

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