Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
for the kids's avatar
for the kids
11h

Fantastic!

[And that Monty Python skit wasn't bad either :)....]

Reply
Share
Sufeitzy's avatar
Sufeitzy
4h

That’s a sizzling list.

I’m stil perplexed that philosophy doesn’t simply consider men compulsively imitating women from a simple Batesian Mimicry perspective. Biology is a relatively hard science, and linked with game theory, which models the behavior wells, is quite amenable to simple reason.

Perpetuating the mimicry is organized through “utterances” with not truth-value, which function purely to defer recognition as long as possible. “Trans women are women” - Non-X is X - is the essential contradiction which is the engine of Socratic philosophical argument.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Genspect · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture