I never really expected to go to Australia. I knew I had relatives there. My mother is 92. Her auntie married at dawn in Dublin in the 1930s. She was Catholic; her fiancé was Protestant. They married at dawn and caught the boat to Australia to begin a new life. But that was it. I didn’t feel any great connection to the place. I wilt in extreme heat and intensely dislike excessive air travel. Yet when I was invited to speak at a conference in Adelaide, there was no feasible way I could say no.

Why? Well, for me, most roads these days lead back to the parents of trans-identified kids and I’ll never forget the haunting loneliness of the Australian parents waking in the middle of the night to attend my parent meetings.

I was the first to start these meetings for parents of trans-identified children. I did it because I had a background in Al-Anon, and the structure had helped me enormously in my twenties. Ever since the release of my film Trans Kids: It’s Time to Talk in November 2018, I had been inundated with harrowing emails from parents. I knew very little about the subject then, but I found myself immersed in this strange world.

When Covid struck in March 2020 and lockdown began, I suddenly had time on my hands. I offered to facilitate group meetings for parents. I had no idea that this pandemic-created idea would change my life and lead me to found Genspect in June 2021.

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The parents who attended my meetings came from all over the world: the USA, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Italy, France, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden and many more countries. Since then, many have gone on to establish organisations of their own, such as PITT Parents and Parents of ROGD Boys and many more, each with its own particular focus.

Back in 2020, I had no idea any of this would happen. But listening to the parents and watching how lonely the Australian parents seemed stayed with me. They seemed to be living in a mad land. What had happened to the fun-loving Australia I’d heard about from friends who emigrated there in their twenties? The Australia I thought I knew, all Crocodile Dundee and easygoing Bruces and Sheilas, seemed to have been replaced by a sinister episode of Black Mirror.

So when Dr Patrick Clarke invited me to be the keynote speaker at the CASC conference in Adelaide, I immediately said yes. There was no way I could have said no. I felt the need to honour the Australian parents who had spent so many nights, some years ago, joining my meetings. Australia was a very long way to go, and I wilt in the heat and hate long flights. But for me, it felt imperative.

Henry and I began our stay at Bungaree Station, a former working sheep station with a range of accommodation. It was magical. Henry charged off to see the sheep shearing while I just hung out in the cabin watching the landscape. I felt like I was in The Thorn Birds.

Our cabin in the sheep station

We were both surprised to be so moved by the tangible sense that we had stepped into old Australia. Maybe it was the historical buildings we visited or the particular towns we went to. Burra was a highlight.

Going out into the bush was the main event for both of us. We stayed in the middle of nowhere, met Aboriginal people and learned more about Australian history. We spent a glorious afternoon sipping Riesling at a wine tasting in the Clare Valley, one of South Australia’s best-known wine regions.

The green was a surprise. I had conceived Australia as dry and dusty. But South Australia in spring was lush and bright. The Australian team who organised our trip told us that the green would turn yellow, then brown, and then the bushfire season would arrive. Everyone couldn’t have been more helpful - they met us at the airport and offered tons of recommendations, so we were very well looked after.

We saw nine kangaroos hanging out in a field on the side of the road! It was absurdly delightful. They were resting in the grass, entirely unconcerned by our excitement. They had probably seen nine tourists before breakfast. Still, we had seen Nine Kangaroos.

Following all that excitement, I felt energised and ready for the CASC conference in Adelaide. It was a really extraordinary event. There was a tangible feeling of purposeful energy and change in the air.

The conference brought together clinicians, researchers, lawyers and people with personal experience of transgender ideation. The discussions covered adolescent brain development, treatment outcomes and the legal responsibilities of clinicians.

My presentation was entitled “Medical Transition: A Failed Intervention?” Having studied the literature for some years now, I have come to realise that too few people know that research in this field has given inappropriate weight to patient satisfaction and too little weight to the objective measures used to evaluate the feasibility of this so-called healthcare intervention.

Long-term research has already documented serious problems among people who have transitioned, including loneliness, relationship breakdown and family conflict, unemployment and housing instability, elevated rates of psychiatric care, suicidality and mortality. Other research points to serious physical consequences associated with cross-sex hormones, including infertility, sexual dysfunction, cognitive decline, osteoporosis and incontinence.

Do we seriously need more evidence than this?

A patient’s wishes matter, of course. But medicine cannot simply become the business of supplying whatever treatment a patient asks for, especially when that patient is vulnerable. In my talk, I highlighted the flaws intrinsic to consumer-driven healthcare and explained how we need to give individuals who are consumed by trans ideation the appropriate mental health care they need.

Fast-track medicalisation has been tried. Although some people say it’s a great success, it must be acknowledged that some people swear by astrology, while others can’t operate without feng shui. All fine. But don’t call it healthcare. This is consumerism.

I was captivated by the brilliant presentations at the conference. Marcus and Sue Evans kicked things off with a thought-provoking and scintillating analysis of their experiences working with trans-identified individuals. Prof. Sallie Baxendale, another keynote speaker, gave a really excellent and thorough presentation about the adolescent brain.

Prof Sallie Baxendale gave a riveting presentation on the teenage brain

Patrick Parkinson, Emeritus Professor of Law at the University of Queensland, gave a thought-provoking analysis of the legal challenges these issues raise in family law and child protection. Family-law barrister Belle Lane also brought her experience of the courts to the discussion. Adjunct Professor Karleen Gribble blew everyone’s minds with her presentation on sex, health data and the consequences of replacing sex-based language.

Karleen Gribble discussed how sex data in health systems is being corrupted

Brisbane-based clinical psychologist Vanessa Spiller was also on the panel, along with the parent known as M. Drawing on the 2025 Family Court case Re: Devin, Spiller described how court scrutiny had forced clinicians to support their claims with evidence. She said the hospital’s clinicians “weren’t allowed to just talk drivel.” Rachel Hannam spoke about the need to remain curious about what may be driving a young person’s distress, rather than settling too quickly on one explanation.

Drew Hutton, the Greens co-founder who recently resigned from the party over its stance on gender politics, was fascinating as he spoke about the political climate surrounding the issue.

I particularly enjoyed my debate with Associate Professor Holly Lawford-Smith. We disagreed! These days, finding someone I can disagree with and still have a warm, good-natured conversation with feels like a long, cold drink of water in the desert. We have plenty more to say on this subject, and I’m really looking forward to Round 2, coming soon on Reality’s Last Stand.

There was plenty to think about, and so many people to talk to. I was thrilled to catch up with Jude Hunter and her lovely family. Jude was one of the parents who had attended our parent meetings back in the day.

I remember when we held our first conference on ROGD. It was online, as it was during Covid, and Jude silenced everyone with her presentation. Dr David Bell was due to speak straight after her. He was quite clearly moved by her harrowing account of how Australian health services had destroyed her vulnerable child’s chance of recovery again and again. It’s well worth watching Jude’s presentation and Dr Bell’s response, which begins at 1:15:54.

The day before the conference, we had an extremely thought-provoking meeting with Genspect Australia. Genspect Australia brings together an impressive group of professionals, each approaching the issue from a different angle. For years, Australians had appeared on my screen in the middle of their night. Now I was in Adelaide, meeting some of the leading minds in Australia on this issue. They were working hard behind the scenes, always trying to bring about positive change so the best long-term outcomes are achieved. It was very powerful.

The morning after the conference, Karleen Gribble and I headed off to the art gallery to find the gold statue of Buck Angel. Sadly, it wasn’t on display. Still, we had a lovely morning, spent an embarrassing amount of time discussing the intricacies of male lactation, and then headed to a gorgeous restaurant by the river for a long, leisurely brunch with the CASC crew. It was a welcome change of pace: good food, conversation, and the luxury of knowing our work was done for the moment.

Coming soon: Stella’s visit to New Zealand

Read more about the conference here: