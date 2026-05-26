Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

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GabrielM's avatar
GabrielM
15hEdited

This drive to identify sex realism / "gender critical" beliefs as "pseudoscience" seems like a classic case of DARVO (a strategy much beloved of trans activists): Deny, Accuse (or Attack), Reverse Victim and Offender.

It also tallies with a drive to flood scientific journals with trans pseudoscience, as reported recently on Substack by the evolutionary biologist Colin Wright, of "Reality's Last Stand".

https://colinwright.substack.com/p/the-war-on-biology-is-far-from-over?r=1v55zm&utm_medium=ios

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for the kids's avatar
for the kids
14h

Thank you!

Does giving money to an informant equal giving money to their organization? It seems crucially different?

It seems holding them responsible for libel would be more appropriate....

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