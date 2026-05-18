Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

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Matteo's avatar
Matteo
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"When she detransitioned, the community that had promised her undying love and support abandoned and vilified her."

This is not uncommon if I'm not mistaken, and an incredibly important contextual piece of this broad topic.

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