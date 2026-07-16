Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

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Eduardo Cabrera's avatar
Eduardo Cabrera
1h

Peter Jenkins, allow me to suggest a correction.

When you say that “Amnesty International was once a highly respected organization defending human rights and civil liberties. Now it is a sham, a shadow of its former self, a staunch defender of trans men’s rights,”

is it really a staunch defender of trans men’s rights, or should I say that it is a staunch defender of the false beliefs and pretensions of trans men?

Amnesty International has become a staunch defender of the false beliefs and pretensions of trans men.

Rights are something else entirely.

The fundamental issue is this, and it’s not so difficult to understand: trans people exist and deserve respect for their human rights. Agreed, but that’s not the same as claiming that if some trans people believe they are the opposite sex, then they are. And that those of us who don’t go along with them are homophobic or “anti-rights.”

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