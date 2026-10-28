Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

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Annie's avatar
Annie
10h

You are so right, Forrest, far too little attention is given to meeting the medical needs of detransitioners. Thank you for your courage and persistence in pushing for better.

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Eduardo Cabrera's avatar
Eduardo Cabrera
8h

Thank you, Forrest, for sharing your story. It is a brutal example of an asymmetry that the healthcare system does not want to acknowledge: it funded your transition, but refuses to fund your detransition. And that asymmetry is not an administrative accident. It is a logical consequence of the persistence of the ideology that sees transition as "affirmation" that heals and detransition as mere regret.

A tension emerges from your account that I think is important to point out: you read Szasz and concluded that the State should not fund transition, that "nothing is really free," and that one must take responsibility for one's life. But now you are demanding that the State not want to fund your detransition. Is it a contradiction? Not necessarily. One thing is that the State should not intervene to cause harm, and another is that, if it has already intervened and caused harm, it should repair it. Coherence does not lie in denying all state intervention, but in demanding that, if it intervenes, it does so symmetrically: if it funded the way in and the harm, let it fund the way back.

I believe the solution lies in recognizing that procedures to alter phenotypic sexual characteristics are iatrogenic, and if the State funded them, it should now, all the more so, fund reparation for the harm caused.

Thank you for your courage and your persistence.

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