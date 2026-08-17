Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

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Eduardo Cabrera's avatar
Eduardo Cabrera
2h

A fascinating article that clarifies many things about prostitution and the sexual orientation of many supposedly heterosexual trans men.

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Jenny Poyer Ackerman's avatar
Jenny Poyer Ackerman
3m

I’ve become a devoted fan of Paddy O’Gorman’s journalism, of which this piece is a great example. He also does a podcast where he stands outside with his little dog and politely asks people if they want to share their stories. It’s a study in human decency, connection and understanding even when the stories turn out to be devastating, as they often do. Because it’s so clear Paddy is driven by compassionate curiosity, the subject always seems lifted up by the telling. Paddy is an Irish treasure for sure.

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