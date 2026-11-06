Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

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Colleen / John's avatar
Colleen / John
9h

I thank you for your dedication of time, effort, and intellect in ferreting out critically important underlying schemes that have promoted distorted reality. I particularly appreciated the work you have done uncovering the path and timeline of this phenomenon.

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Chandra West's avatar
Chandra West
8h

Mia, I always appreciate the clarity in your writing. Thank you for sharing this informative piece that helps explain the "true believer" phenomenon.

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