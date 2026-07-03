Webinar: Marcus Evans: Identity and the Foundational Myth

Marcus Evans, author of Gender Dysphoria: A Therapeutic Model for Working with Children, Adolescents, and Young Adults was our clinical seminar guest in May. Marcus is a retired NHS psychoanalyst and psychotherapist with 40 years of experience. A former Director of Adult and Adolescent Services at, and one of the governors of, The Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust. With the government having regulated the use of puberty blockers in November last year a High Court Judicial Review due to cover the arguments for and against why this should be struck down recently rescheduled to July 13-15 it is an ideal time to hear from an expert who has written in depth on psycho-social support for gender distress.

Marcus’ writing

British Journal of Psychotherapy Volume 38, Issue 2 pp. 269-285

‘If only I were a boy …’: Psychotherapeutic Explorations of Transgender in Children and Adolescents First published: 14 March 2022

https://doi.org/10.1111/bjp.12733Digital Object Identifier (DOI)

Beyond affirmation: Lessons from Tavistock —A psychoanalytic critique of identity certainty and institutional defence First published: 21 December 2025

https://doi.org/10.1111/bjp.70011

Marcus has written and taught extensively on the application of psychoanalytic thinking within mental health settings. His first book, Making Room for Madness in Mental Health: The Psychoanalytic Understanding of Psychotic Communications, was published by Karnac in 2016. His second book, Psychoanalytic Thinking in Mental Health Settings, published by Routledge in 2020, introduces frontline mental health professionals to psychoanalytic approaches in clinical practice.

He has also written extensively on gender distress. His third book, Gender Dysphoria: A Therapeutic Model for Working with Children, Adolescents, and Young Adults, co-authored with Susan Evans, was published in 2025. His fourth book, Identity and the Foundational Myth: Psychoanalytic Insights into Gender Dysphoria, was published later the same year.

His fifth book, Applying Psychoanalytic Thinking in Forensic Mental Health Settings, is due to be published later this year.

Marcus’ Biography

Marcus is a Fellow of the Institute of Psychoanalysis, a consultant psychotherapist. He served as Head of the Nursing Discipline at the Tavistock & Portman NHS Trust from 1998 to 2018. During his time at the Tavistock, he was also Lead Clinician in the Adult and Adolescent Department and a founding member of Fitzjohn’s Service, a specialist service for patients with severe and enduring mental health conditions and personality disorders.

He was among the original whistleblowers about the UK’s Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS). In 2019, he resigned as a Governor of the Tavistock & Portman NHS Foundation Trust over concerns about the clinical management of the Service.