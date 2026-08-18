Genspect is looking for an experienced and organised Media & Communications Manager to oversee our communications, PR and public affairs, manage major projects and events, and help bring our work to journalists, politicians, policymakers, professionals and the wider public.

We are an international organisation advocating for a healthy approach to sex and gender. Our work includes articles and research, podcasts and video, public events and conferences, engagement with politicians and policymakers, professional networks, and support for parents and people who have detransitioned.

We are looking for someone who can take ownership of a project from beginning to end and make sure it happens.

The role

You will work closely with Genspect’s Executive Director and coordinate our existing writers, editors, podcast team, social media contributors, designers and external contractors.

A central part of the role will be taking projects from initial idea through to completion. You should be able to take a brief, work out what needs to happen, identify the people and resources required, set a timeline, coordinate everyone involved, oversee delivery and make sure the finished work reaches the right audiences.

Projects might include conferences and major events, podcasts, webinars, campaigns, policy initiatives, report launches, new publications and responses to breaking news.

Your responsibilities will include

Taking communications projects from initial idea through production, publication and promotion

Building relationships with politicians, policymakers, journalists, professional bodies and other relevant organisations

Identifying media opportunities and pitching Genspect’s work, experts and spokespeople to journalists and producers

Planning and delivering conferences and major events, from initial concept and programming through speakers, publicity and post-event communications

Identifying opportunities to bring Genspect’s research, expertise and policy positions to the attention of policymakers and other decision-makers

Coordinating policy briefings, submissions, meetings and other engagement with politicians, policymakers and professional bodies

Overseeing Genspect’s audiovisual output, including podcasts, interviews, conference recordings, webinars, short-form video and other digital content, from production and editing through to publication, distribution and promotion

Coordinating the publication and promotion of Genspect’s articles, research, reports and other written content

Maintaining Genspect’s editorial and communications calendar and coordinating activity across our website, newsletters and social media

Working with writers, editors, designers, video editors and other contractors to deliver projects

Responding quickly when breaking news creates an opportunity for Genspect to contribute

Finding ways to repurpose existing material and extend its reach

Keeping projects moving, following up with those involved and ensuring deadlines are met





Who we’re looking for

You may come from communications, PR, public affairs, journalism, publishing, broadcasting, digital media, events or project management. We care more about what you can do than the precise route you took to get there.

We are looking for someone who:

Can take an idea or brief and independently manage it through to completion

Is exceptionally organised, good at getting things finished and naturally identifies what needs to happen next

Is an excellent writer and editor with a strong instinct for what makes a good story

Has experience in communications, PR, public affairs or digital media

Is confident communicating with journalists, politicians, policymakers and senior professionals

Has experience producing or managing audiovisual content and is confident working with podcast, video and digital production teams

Has experience planning and delivering events and complex projects

Can manage several people, priorities and projects at once

Is comfortable taking responsibility, making decisions and working independently

Has good editorial and reputational judgment

Is intellectually curious and comfortable working with people who hold a wide range of political and philosophical views

Can work effectively in a small, fast-moving international organisation

Knowledge of debates around sex and gender would be useful but is not essential. We are more interested in ability, sound judgment and an understanding of Genspect’s approach.

Genspect is a non-partisan organisation that values viewpoint diversity, freedom of expression and the open exchange of ideas.

To apply

If the role interests you but you don't meet every criterion above, we would still encourage you to apply. Please send your CV and a short covering letter explaining why you are interested in the role to info@genspect.org.

Please also include two or three examples of work you have you have shaped, produced, led, managed or promoted. These could include a media campaign, podcast, publication, conference, policy initiative, event or another project you have taken from idea to completion.

Please include your earliest available start date and, if seeking a flexible or part-time arrangement, the hours you would be available to work.

Location: Remote

Hours: Full-time preferred, although we are open to discussing flexible arrangements with an exceptional candidate.

Salary: Commensurate with experience and the scope of the role. We welcome applicants from a range of professional backgrounds and do not expect candidates to have experience in every aspect of the role. We are particularly interested in people who are organised, adaptable and able to take ownership of projects and get things done.







