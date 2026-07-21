After years of listening to and working with parents of transgender-identified children, particularly parents of adult children, I have come to recognize one emotion that quietly shapes many of their decisions: fear. Not fear of their child, but fear of losing them.

Parents tell me they are terrified that asking difficult questions, expressing concern, or offering another perspective will result in estrangement. That fear often changes the way they parent, as every interaction centers on what they can do to keep their child from leaving them.

For many parents, the safest path feels like affirmation. Affirming their child’s identity by dutifully removing childhood photographs, editing treasured family pictures, and agreeing with the rewriting of historical memories, hoping these acts will convey unconditional love and preserve the relationship. One of the most surprising lessons many other therapists and I have begun to see is that affirmation is not protection against estrangement. Some of the most affirmative parents still end up in therapist offices dealing with the painful consequences of estrangement.

I often think of relationships as bridges. A bridge built from only one material may appear solid and secure, but appearances can be deceiving. No matter how strong that material may seem, it was never designed to carry the entire weight of the structure. In the same way, many parents unknowingly build their relationship using affirmation as the only material, believing that if they affirm enough, accommodate enough, and avoid enough conflict, their one-material bridge will hold indefinitely.

Sometimes it does. Sometimes it doesn’t.

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One family I worked with encountered this. When their adult child declared a transgender identity, these parents quickly embraced every request. They changed names and pronouns immediately, supported both social and medical transition, and defended their child to extended family and friends. When their child accepted a new job, they even uprooted their lives and moved to that new city to stay close. They wanted to cheer from the front row, be available when needed, and protect their child from criticism or rejection. They did everything they believed loving, supportive parents should do. They affirmed everything, silencing their voice.

Then, seemingly out of nowhere, communication stopped, messages went unanswered, and phone calls were ignored. Eventually, they realized they had been blocked. These parents didn’t see it coming, as they were supportive. Of course, they knew there was some tension, but what family doesn’t have tension? They always believed there would be another opportunity to say the things they had been holding back. For them, there wasn’t.

The grief of estrangement is understandably devastating, but what surprised me most was the profound grief of regret over the words left unsaid. The conversations they never had, the concerns they never voiced, the questions they never asked, and the parts of themselves they kept hidden because fear convinced them that silence was the safest way to love.

One of the biggest regrets from this group of parents is:

“What if I had only said...”

The sentence is never finished in quite the same way, but the regret is always the same. “What if I had only said...” echoes through many therapy sessions with estranged parents. It is the painful uncertainty of never knowing whether speaking honestly would have made any difference.

With the hindsight knowledge from these estranged parents, my advice for you is simple.

Say the things you may one day regret leaving unsaid. Say them with love, calmness, and respect, not because they will necessarily change your child’s path, but because one day you may no longer have the opportunity.

Brenda Cowell, BSW, MACP is a Counsellor in Canada

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