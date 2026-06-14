You can read this piece in Swedish here

Agnes Wold, a professor of bacteriology, a well-known debater, and an activist on issues surrounding gender dysphoria, was subjected to something that could be compared to a public lynching.

In the latest episode of the Swedish podcast “Hotspot”, she expressed her concern over the new law against so-called conversion attempts will scare and silence parents and other adults who are close to children and young people. Agnes is strongly critical of the fact that Sweden seems to completely ignore all research studies with high validity, which show an increase in mental illness after undergoing medical treatment.

Share

The fact that the medical treatment lacks evidence and that children and young people are still being treated with puberty blockers in violation of the recommendations of the Swedish National Board of Health and Welfare does not seem to upset as much as the fact that someone dares to point it out.

A journalist employed in Swedish public service has stated that “it is time to unmic the old hag.” Unmic aims to silence someone. This statement is not only offensive but also violates freedom of expression. Wanting to silence critical voices is a blow against the very pillars on which democracy stands, namely, one of our constitutions – the Freedom of Expression Act.

This has taken on such large proportions that it was covered on AKTUELLT – Sweden’s largest news program. During the broadcast, the Swedish public service announced that Agnes is no longer allowed to speak out on these issues. On the other hand, the internet seems to support Agnes wholeheartedly, and the storm on Agnes is changing direction in a massive show of support for her.

Genspect publishes a variety of authors with different perspectives. Any opinions expressed in this article are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect Genspect’s official position. For more on Genspect, visit our FAQs.