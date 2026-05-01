Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

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Jenny Poyer Ackerman's avatar
Jenny Poyer Ackerman
May 1

I was so glad to see this posted, as I was unable to travel to DC for the event this year. I could listen to the four of you speak for an hour apiece without interruption, but of course that's not an option at any conference. Having met Evelyn Ball in a situation where we could talk all evening, I found her to be a profound thinker as well as a brilliant communicator, and I hope to hear more of her going forward.

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Sandra Pinches's avatar
Sandra Pinches
May 1

The APA has been a political organization for a long time, and not always a “leftist” one. After 9/11 the APA argued that military psychologists who participated in torturing prisoners at Guantanamo were behaving ethically. They were there to monitor the well being of the tortured, the APA said.

They drifted farther and farther leftward along with academia and social media. I suspect it is correct to say that mental health professionals led the gender movement as much as the gender activists themselves did.

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