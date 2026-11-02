Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

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for the kids's avatar
for the kids
1d

The coverage of your interview was misleading and undermined their claimed goal of informing readers. Why don't the go ask the doctors on what basis they think these surgeries etc are a good idea? They wouldn't take this level of evidence for a COVID vaccine, but young distressed people....who needs evidence?? (Everyone at this point....)

Thank you for speaking up!!

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Addicted to Truth's avatar
Addicted to Truth
1d

Your moral strength to suffer this abuse after you were already terribly abused, in order to save other kids from this disaster, is incredibly admirable. I'm humbled by your courage and character.

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