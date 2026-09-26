Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eduardo Cabrera's avatar
Eduardo Cabrera
Sep 26

Thank you, Mia, for this thorough and necessary chronicle. Your article documents with precision how a small group of activists managed to transform a personal conviction into medical protocols, laws, and public policy. It is indispensable work for understanding how we got here.

I would like to add a reflection that I believe can enrich the analysis: the fallacy of trans ideation.

As you rightly point out, at the 1992 conference the term "transgendered" was defined as someone "who was born of one sex, yet have a definite opposite gender identity." And here is the key point: that definition contains a true part. People with an atypical gender identity—that is, nonconforming with their sex—have always existed, in all cultures and eras. That is a fact, and recognizing it does not give activism the upper hand.

The problem is not in the premise, but in the logical leap made from it. From "I have an atypical gender identity," it moves to "my transgender identity is healthy and not a mental disorder, and I need to medically alter my sex characteristics." That leap is the fallacy. It is moving from a psychological description to a medical prescription, with no justification in between.

The structure of the fallacy is as follows:

First, it starts from a truth: there are people whose psychology departs from what is typical for their sex. Second, a false premise is introduced: that psychology constitutes a transgender identity that must be affirmed. Third, a harmful conclusion is drawn: therefore, these people need to modify their bodies through hormones and surgeries.

What Mia describes as the capture of WPATH is, in reality, the institutionalization of this fallacy. Activism did not invent gender nonconformity, but it did invent the idea that this nonconformity justifies medicalization. And that idea, as Mia thoroughly documents, was elevated to the guiding principle of an entire medical discipline.

This is important because, if we want to dismantle trans ideology, it is not enough to point out that its premises are false. We must precisely distinguish which part is true—the existence of gender nonconformity—and which part is false—the conclusion that this requires medical intervention. If we do not make that distinction, we risk denying a psychological reality that exists, and leaving that ground free for activism to occupy with its own narrative.

Thank you again for this work. It is a fundamental contribution to understanding the path that brought us here.

Reply
Share
Rachel Hannam's avatar
Rachel Hannam
Oct 2

Great summary - thanks so much

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Genspect · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture