Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

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Meredith Bell Brown's avatar
Meredith Bell Brown
3h

Sarah is fortunate to have been invited along to accompany her 19 year old daughter on the visit to the clinic. I think that more often than not, parents are cut out as soon as the young person can navigate the health system themself. It’s wonderful that you’ve created this tool and I hope parents with younger children will take advantage of it. It will be harder in settings with older children who are treated as adults by the system, with no expectation that a parent would accompany them to an appointment at a gender clinic.

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