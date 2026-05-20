Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

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Brandolini’s Law: The Complex Truth Behind Trans Activism’s Favourite Slogans
Mia Hughes' recent May Day speech.
  Mia Hughes
Dr Louise Irvine: Setting up a medical advisory network
The experience of the UK Clinical Advisory Network on Sex and Gender
  Genspect New Zealand
1:13:36
Europe’s Gender Surgery Market is Booming
Roísín Michaux on trans medical tourism and the unscrupulous monied interests driving private gender clinics
  Genspect
The Times They Are A-Changing
Elle Palmer in interview at the 2026 Detrans Awareness Day Conference. By David Allison
  Genspect
From American Dream to State-Sanctioned Nightmare
How a Ukrainian family lost their daughter to the trans belief
  Mia Hughes
Pear Joseph - Confessions of an Androgynous Truth-Teller
In the latest Beyond Gender podcast episode, Dr Bret Alderman and I spoke with Pear Joseph of the LGB Courage Coalition about childhood gender…
Published on Stella O'Malley   
It's a Scam
Andrew Ferguson, Chairman of the Federal Trade Commission speaks on the fraud that is “gender-affirming” care. By David Allison
  Genspect
When ROGD Kids Go to College
Contributing to the Genspect American College Survey helps families know what to expect
  Stella O'Malley
The Cost of Trust
Moral injury in gender-affirming care by Bryan Wagner
From ‘chemical imbalance in the brain’ to ‘born in the wrong body’
This essay was partly inspired by my recent article for UnHerd and by Carrie Clark’s remarkable piece 'How I cured my ‘mental illness’, which I strongly…
Published on Stella O'Malley   
Start Making Sense
Prisha Mosley is coming to terms with harm and building a new life. By David Allison
  Genspect
Sex-Affirming Care vs Gender-Affirming Care
A comparison of the principles and purpose behind two competing models of therapeutic care
  Stella O'Malley
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