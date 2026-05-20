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Brandolini’s Law: The Complex Truth Behind Trans Activism’s Favourite Slogans
Mia Hughes' recent May Day speech.
6 hrs ago
•
Mia Hughes
65
2
6
Dr Louise Irvine: Setting up a medical advisory network
The experience of the UK Clinical Advisory Network on Sex and Gender
20 hrs ago
•
Genspect New Zealand
3
1
1:13:36
Europe’s Gender Surgery Market is Booming
Roísín Michaux on trans medical tourism and the unscrupulous monied interests driving private gender clinics
May 19
•
Genspect
48
13
The Times They Are A-Changing
Elle Palmer in interview at the 2026 Detrans Awareness Day Conference. By David Allison
May 18
•
Genspect
24
1
1
From American Dream to State-Sanctioned Nightmare
How a Ukrainian family lost their daughter to the trans belief
May 17
•
Mia Hughes
40
9
Pear Joseph - Confessions of an Androgynous Truth-Teller
In the latest Beyond Gender podcast episode, Dr Bret Alderman and I spoke with Pear Joseph of the LGB Courage Coalition about childhood gender…
Published on Stella O'Malley
•
May 16
It's a Scam
Andrew Ferguson, Chairman of the Federal Trade Commission speaks on the fraud that is “gender-affirming” care. By David Allison
May 15
•
Genspect
47
8
When ROGD Kids Go to College
Contributing to the Genspect American College Survey helps families know what to expect
May 14
•
Stella O'Malley
24
1
4
The Cost of Trust
Moral injury in gender-affirming care by Bryan Wagner
May 13
39
2
5
From ‘chemical imbalance in the brain’ to ‘born in the wrong body’
This essay was partly inspired by my recent article for UnHerd and by Carrie Clark’s remarkable piece 'How I cured my ‘mental illness’, which I strongly…
Published on Stella O'Malley
•
May 12
Start Making Sense
Prisha Mosley is coming to terms with harm and building a new life. By David Allison
May 11
•
Genspect
43
2
10
Sex-Affirming Care vs Gender-Affirming Care
A comparison of the principles and purpose behind two competing models of therapeutic care
May 9
•
Stella O'Malley
72
1
20
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