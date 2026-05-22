Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

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Corrinne Farner's avatar
Corrinne Farner
2h

Thank you for this informative article and the accompanying video. I appreciate hearing from the detransitioners and counselors helping guide them and their parents through the difficult process of transformation, usually without support of their known community and often meeting great resistance.

I wanted to point out what I believe is a typo/error in the article, an extra "no" in John Gray's message.

"According to the philosopher John Gray, there can be no 'no such thing as an ideal life. There may be a best life for any individual, but not one that is without loss.'"

Gave me pause. Thought you would want to know.

Thanks again for being here presenting on Genspect. I salute the work you all do, the weight y'all are carrying, helping people wake up around these issues.

Corrinne

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