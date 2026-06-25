Inspecting Gender

Inspecting Gender

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Jenny Poyer Ackerman's avatar
Jenny Poyer Ackerman
5h

I’m looking forward to watching the video of this talk but wanted to call the Genspect editor’s attention to some consequential typos in this description: in the title 2016 should be 2026, and in the body Evelyn Ball’s name is misspelled “Bell” three times by my count. Otherwise it’s well done and makes me want to watch!

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Anon's avatar
Anon
4h

Very keen to hear more about the proposed detransition clinics. I hope they will be named as such & not brushed under the carpet. The billing codes will be interesting IWAM (it was a mistake) might be a good backronym to begin with. Or IWLT (I was lied to)

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